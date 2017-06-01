Hurl sees opportunity to fit in middle of Bombers' defence

Sam Hurl wants his old job back.

The 27-year-old Calgary product is entering his sixth season in the CFL and he’s hoping to reprise his role as Winnipeg’s starting middle linebacker, left vacant when free-agent Khalil Bass left the Winnipeg Blue Bombers for the Ottawa Redblacks in the off-season.

JOE BRYKSA / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Sam Hurl, centre, wants to be Winnipeg’s starting middle linebacker.

"That’s what I’ve been striving for since I’ve come into the CFL," said Hurl following a Day 5 practice at Winnipeg’s training camp Thursday. "It’s very important to me. But I also understand the big picture, we need to do whatever’s best for this team. So, if I’m the guy that’s going to make the team the best guy at middle linebacker then I want to be in that role and I want to help the team."

Bass was Winnipeg’s leading tackler last season and there appears to be an open competition to replace him, which includes most prominently, Hurl, a non-import, and imports Kyle Knox and Nick Temple. Knox, a Fresno State product, spent four years in the NFL before suiting up for 11 games with the Bombers in 2016.

Hurl spent six games on Winnipeg’s injured list before starting the final regular-season game in 2016. He also started all 18 regular-season games at middle linebacker in 2015 after coming over as a big free-agent signing from the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Hurl believes he’s become a better player in the interim.

"I think I’ve grown up over the years," he said. "You learn a lot throughout playing football. Just another year in (defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall’s) defence. So, I think I’m continuing to progress and getting smarter and better in football. My football IQ, I would say, has increased tremendously."

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea has a high regard for Hurl’s leadership qualities. It could also help to start a Canadian at middle linebacker, allowing the club to use an American elsewhere (in the receiving corps, perhaps).

"No doubt, there’s a lot of trust," said O’Shea of Hurl. "There are little things Sam does as a professional football player that is a great barometer for the other guys. The way he runs to the ball, his understanding of the entire defence, his willingness to speak up in meetings. Same with Ian Wild, he sets a pretty high standard. Sam has a lot of those qualities. I think also when you’ve been here, you step on the field first but Sammy does a great job."

Hurl’s work as a member of Winnipeg’s special teams shouldn’t be overlooked. With Garrett Waggoner’s retirement and the departure of free agent Tony Burnett to the B.C. Lions, the Bombers have two big holes to fill on their kick and punt coverage teams.

Enter free-agent acquisitions Mike Miller, the CFL’s top special-teams tackler as a member of the Edmonton Eskimos last season, and former Toronto Argonauts defender Thomas Miles.

"Losing them is definitely a big hit," said Hurl of Burnett and Waggoner. "I feel like we’ve done a really good job in the off-season, though, picking up guys to help replace those guys. Miles and Miller, I think it’s going to help us out. With some of the other new guys, we won’t see a drop-off."

Miller went undrafted out of Acadia and played his entire six-year career with the Eskimos. His versatility is expected to be a good fit in Winnipeg.

"The great thing about him is we can plug him in anywhere we need him on the special-teams unit," said Hurl.

Said Miller: "There’s a good fit here. They take a lot of pride in their special teams here with coach O’Shea and (GM) Kyle Walters. I’ve always noticed how they have a good core of Canadians and special-teams players in general.

"I know that’s my role for the most part on this team is to be on special teams and to excell at that. I mean, I prepare and work my hardest on every play."

O’Shea said Miller is someone who looks good in game film.

"He led the league in special-teams tackles last year," said O’Shea.

"You coach against a guy like that and he’s one of those guys you have to pay attention to all the time. You have to put your best matchup on him...

"The film showed that’s the guy I saw at Acadia and that’s the same guy I seen with the Eskimos and now, for us. We did a drill the other day and as I watched him, he’s got it all together. He just knows how to play, use his techniques, his body.

"He’s got a good demeanor for special teams. You could take a lot of drill tape on him and a lot of guys could learn great things."

Training camp continues today at Investors Group field with a practice beginning at 8:50 a.m.

