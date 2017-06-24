'It's awesome': Josh Brook first Manitoban taken On Day 2 of the NHL Draft

Roblin's Josh Brook, a defenceman with the Western Hockey League's Moose Jaw Warriors, was the first Manitoban off the board this morning when he was taken in the second round (56th overall) during Day 2 of the NHL Draft in Chicago.

In Friday's first round, Nolan Patrick, an 18-year-old centre from the WHL's Brandon Wheat Kings, went second overall to the Philadelphia Flyers while the Vegas Golden Knights plucked fellow Winnipegger Cody Glass with the sixth-overall pick in the first round. Glass is expected to start his third season with the WHL's Portland Winterhawks this fall while Patrick is a good bet to play in the NHL immediately.

Brook, a late riser on many draft boards who was rated 49th overall by NHL Central Scouting, was thrilled to be going to the Habs.

"I kinda had an idea they (the NHL Combine interview) went well," said Brook via telephone from Roblin where he will graduate from high school later today.

"It's awesome -- I'm super excited," he added. "I've got all of my family here, so we're just celebrating."

Brook was followed by centre Morgan Geekie of Strathclair, a 6-2, 190-pounder from the WHL's Tri-City Americans who went in the third round (67th overall) to the Carolina Hurricanes. Geekie was rated 45th among North American skaters by Central Scouring.

The Hurricanes quickly followed up in the third round by selecting right-winger Stelio Mattheos of the Brandon Wheat Kings. Mattheos, a 6-0, 189-pound Winnipegger, was Brandon's No. 1 overall choice in the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft. Mattheos camed into the draft ranked 38th.

With the opening choice of the fourth round, the Colorado Avalanche snapped up 17-year-old Regina Pats sniper Nick Henry with the 94th overall choice. The Portage la Prairie product's draft stock had fallen after being rated 25th by Central Scouting. Henry finished his rookie season in the WHL with 35 goals and 81 points in 72 games.

