It's off to the races in 60th season at Assiniboia Downs

IT’S a question that seems to pop up every spring: Have you ever been to the Assiniboia Downs for their live horse races?

I haven’t, so what usually follows is a variation of the same conversation.

Them: Really?

Me: Yes.

Them: Did you grow up in Winnipeg?

Me: Yes, just down the road actually.

Them: Really?

Me: Yes, for most of my 31 years.

Them: You don’t know what you’re missing. (Walks off)

Me: Goodbye, beautiful stranger.

I’s not as if I’ve never been to the Downs. Having spent most of my life living in St. James, I have been there on a number of occasions. I’ve attended wedding socials, enrolled in a couple of the charity Texas Hold ’Em tournaments, and other times have left the building cursing one of the 140 VLTS on site (how can $40 bucks go that fast?).

But I’ve never seen the horses run. So when I was assigned to cover opening day on Sunday, there was built-in motivation to take it all in. With the Downs celebrating its Diamond Anniversary, the timing also seemed perfect.

Not knowing what to expect, I figured if I arrived 30 minutes before the 1:30 p.m. start, surely that would be enough to get a good (free) parking spot.

"Cars packed back to our south gravel parking lot," boasted a smiling Darren Dunn, the CEO of Assiniboia Downs. "That’s right out of the 1970s."

When I got through the front doors, it was wall-to-wall people. With little knowledge and full intent to place a wager on some ponies (for work research, of course), I started to sweat thinking about my next move. For newbies like myself, it was perfect that just inside the concourse there was a kiosk set up to offer help.

It was there I met "Stretch," one of two men standing behind the booth giving instructions to the many others who seemed as lost as I did. Stretch — a.k.a. Glen Sirkis — would soon put my mind at ease. He walked me through the program and explained the different lingo needed to place a bet. Despite asking him far too many questions, he was kind enough to even offer some advice for the first race, now just moments away from starting.

"Start your day off right," he said. "Pick No. 4 to win."

Confident in Stretch’s judgement, I waited patiently in line with dozens of other trying to get in a last-minute wager. I put down $5 (minimum bet is $2) on No. 4 to win and made my way outside to witness my first live race.

“The perfect $20 day and great spot for a first date” — Kathleen Gould, first-time visitor to Assiniboia Downs

When I stepped outside, what hit me first was not just how many people were there, but how many different types of people were there. Amongst the crowd were folks of all ages and backgrounds, some alone, others with groups of friends. Many made it a family outing.

Unable to get a seat on one of the many viewing benches, I took up residence on a small patch of grass opposite the side where dozens of kids could be seen running and laughing. Sunday was one of six days planned this year with a 1:30 p.m. start, with the other 44 days beginning at 7:30 p.m. Day racing is back this year after taking last season off, which also means the return of family-friendly events, including pony rides, bouncy castles and petting zoos.

With a decent view of the track, I waited anxiously to find out if the tip I received was a good one. Soon, the horses were off.

Everyone is pretty calm when the race starts, but as the horses hit the final corner, everything changes. People who were sitting are now on their feet; those who were silent are now yelling, as if their voices somehow influence the end result. Nonetheless, a pack of horses find themselves all within feet of each other on the final stretch; so close, in fact, you would have to be at the finish line to get a glimpse of who won and even then it may have been too close to call.

Finally, the announcement is made: No. 4, Outlandos, is the winner!

Before heading inside to cash my winning ticket, I couldn’t help but notice a group of four women — all in their early to late 20s — also taking joy in the result. So I decided to find out more about why they chose to spend their day at the racetrack.

"I dragged them into it," said Genevieve Gay. "I’ve been eyeballing when the races were going to start since September."

Gay said her interest in horse racing started while travelling. She was introduced to the sport in Chile, where she took in her first taste of live races while also being given a tour of the stables.

"It was a real positive experience and so I was hooked," she said. "I love going to the horse races. I feel like a lot of people don’t know how fun they are, and cheap."

"The perfect $20 day," added Kathleen Gould, also a first-timer. "And great spot for a first date."

I made my way to the ticket stand to claim my prize: $5.75. "Oh," I said. "You’re not going to get rich picking the favourite," I was told. From then on I started to bet long shots, but turns out they’re called that for a reason. I ended up spending $20 and left with most of it.

My highlight of the day was no doubt my encounter with Lorie and Dave Poirier. As part of the 60th-year celebration, the Downs has come up with a new promotion where they draw one person for the chance to make as many $2 bets as possible in 60 seconds.

When I met Lorie, she had just been picked. Nervous that she’d fumble when under pressure, I pulled out my phone and we did a practice run. When it was time to play for real, she took centre stage feeling confident. By the end of her turn she had listed off 41 different bets, totalling $82. Most of her picks were long shots, hoping to hit big.

She won $5.40. But she wasn’t too disappointed. Not after a great day.

"People need stuff to do and for places families can go," she said. "Where else can you go to see horses?"

