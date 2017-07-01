Jets add veteran goaltender Mason, defenceman Kulikov

The Winnipeg Jets checked off the top two boxes today on their free agent wish list, reportedly signing veteran goalie Steve Mason along with a left-shooting defenceman, Dmitry Kulikov.

Mason, 29, is a nine-year veteran who has spent time in Columbus and Philadelphia before becoming an unrestricted free agent (UFA). He has reportedly signed a two-year deal, earning US$4.1 million per season.

Clubs could talk to free agents since last Sunday at midnight but no deals could be made official until 11 a.m. CT today.

Winnipeg has also reportedly inked 26-year-old Kulikov, a 6-1, 205-pound UFA blue-liner, to a reported three-year deal, at US$4.33 million annually, as per Darren Dreger of TSN.

The former first-round pick of Florida played six seasons with the Panthers and then skated with the Buffalo Sabres last season, scoring twice and adding three assists in just 47 games. He battled an upper-body injury last season.

The Jets have not yet confirmed the two signings today.

Mason, a native of Oakville, Ont., has already found a home for rent in the city, sources told Free Press sports writer Jeff Hamilton, who broke the story Friday. He’s expected to split time in the crease with Connor Hellebuyck, who struggled at times last season after being pressed into the role of starter for a young and dynamic, but defensively challenged Winnipeg lineup.

"I m really looking forward to coming back to Canada, a city that lost their franchise and was able to get a team back," Mason told TSN. "The passion of the fans made it attractive. I had a good conversation with (general manager) Kevin Cheveldayoff and (head coach) Paul Maurice, we were very open with what we expected from each other. I think it’s going to be a good fit.

"You look att the roster, it’s a great team already and I hope I can be a piece to the puzzle."

The Jets were in the market for an experienced puck stopper. In 56 games with the Flyers last year, Mason posted a 26-21-8 record, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Over his career, spanning 463 games (446 starts), Mason has a 2.68 GAA and a .911 SP.

Mason, who won the Calder Trophy as the league's rookie of the year in 2009 when he played for the Blue Jackets, was looking for a starting gig and he's likely found it Winnipeg, while mentoring Hellebuyck.

Hellebuyck, a 24-year-old product of Commerce, Mich., recently completed his first full season with the Jets. In 56 games, he posted a 26-19-4 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

Winnipeg now has a pair of former Calder winners on the roster, including defenceman Tyler Myers who won the trophy a year after Mason as a member of the Sabres.

Kulikov has played in 507 career NHL games, potting 30 goals and amassing 143 points. He will immediately get slotted into the club's top-six on defence, possibly playing alongside Myers or Dustin Byfuglien.

The Jets bought out the final year of veteran rear-guard Mark Stuart's contract Friday, to clear salary cap space and open up a roster spot before today’s signings.

In other free agent news, long-time Jets No.1 goalie Ondrej Pavelec has reportedly signed a one-year deal with the New York Rangers to back up netminder Henrik Lundqvist, enigmatic winger and former Jet Alex Burmistrov is poised to head to Vancouver on a one-year deal, while Ron Hainsey, an ex-Winnipeg defenceman who just won a Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh, is joining Toronto on a two-year deal.

