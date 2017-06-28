Jets could take shot at goalie Steve Mason

NHL teams have been free to talk to representatives of pending free agents since Sunday morning and it appears the Winnipeg Jets could be setting their sights on goaltender Steve Mason.

Mason, a 29-year-old slated to become an unrestricted free agent July 1, could be on the move after the Philadelphia Flyers handed Michael Neuverth a two-year extension in March. In published reports, however, Flyers GM Ron Hextall has not ruled out re-signing Mason.

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason stops the puck during the second period against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, April 8, 2017, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The Flyers won, 4-2. (Yong Kim/Philadelphia Daily News/TNS)

"Yes we are considering the Jets, but we are considering every open No. 1 goaltending spot as we should be until those spots get filled," said Mason's agent Anton Thun in an email response to the Free Press Tuesday morning.

The Oakville, Ont., product wants to be a No. 1 goaltender, avoiding another platoon situation like the one in Philadelphia. The Jets, with 23-year-old Connor Hellebuyck getting the majority of starts in 2016-17, might also present a situation where there is no defined No. 1.

Mason had a 26-21-8 record with a .908 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average for the Flyers last season. He has just completed a three-year contract worth US$12.3 million.

Another veteran goaltender, 32-year-old Brian Elliott, is also thought to interest the Jets after spending 2016-17 with the Calgary Flames.

Meanwhile, the Jets are also believed to be in the market for a veteran, left-handed shooting defenceman on the free-agent market.

One strong candidate could be former Buffalo Sabres blue-liner Dmitry Kulikov, who is coming off an injury-plagued season. Kulikov, 26, just completed a three-year deal that paid him US$13 million.

Another prospective UFA, Trevor Daley, won't be coming to Winnipeg.

"Unfortunately the Jets aren’t on his short list," said agent Rick Curran via email.

Daley, a 33-year-old left-shooting defenceman, scored five goals and 19 points in 56 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016-17. He also had one goal and five points in 21 games during Pittsburgh's run to a second consecutive Stanley Cup title. The Penguins and the Detroit Red Wings are expected to be top contenders for Daley's services.

