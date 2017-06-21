Jets face Matthews and Leafs in home opener

Talk about kicking off the season in style.

Local hockey fans will be treated to a marquee match-up as the Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in their 2017/18 home opener on Oct. 4.

Winnipeg Jets' Patrik Laine (29) celebrates his overtime hat-trick goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Nikolaj Ehlers (27) at the MTS Centre last October. The Winnipeg Jets take on the Toronto Maples Leafs in their 2017/18 home opener on Oct. 4.(Mike Deal / Winnipeg Free Press files)

The National Hockey League released the schedule of all teams' home openers on Wednesday. The full 82-game regular-season schedule will come out Thursday.

Winnipeg and Toronto played one of the most exciting games of the season last October at Bell MTS Place, with rookie phenoms Patrik Laine and Auston Matthews putting on quite the show.

Laine ended up leading the way, scoring his third goal of the game in overtime as the Jets erased a 4-0 deficit to win 5-4. Matthews, who registered his first NHL assist in that game, had just been stopped on an overtime breakaway seconds before Laine celebrated his first career hat-trick.

Both players went on to dynamic first years in the league. Matthews is the favourite to take home the Calder trophy as rookie of the year in tonight's NHL awards show in Las Vegas.

