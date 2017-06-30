Jets place Mark Stuart on unconditional waivers

The NHL's Winnipeg Jets have placed veteran defenceman Mark Stuart on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract.

The 33-year-old product of Rochester, Minn., was chosen in the first round (21st overall) in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Boston Bruins. He scored twice and added two assists in 42 games with the Jets last season. Stuart was entering the final year of a four-year contract that was slated to pay him US$2.625 million.

According to CapFriendly.com, the buyout will cost the Jets US$583,333 in each of the next two seasons. The salary cap hit will be US$1.458 million in 2017-18 and US$583,333 in 2018-19.

"Mark Stuart has been a tremendous leader for the Winnipeg Jets organization on and off the ice for the past six years," said Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff in a release. "We are forever grateful for his mentorship to our young players and the ambassador he has been in the community. This was a difficult decision to make and we wish Mark and his family all the best in the future."

Stuart was with the franchise when in relocated from Atlanta to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season. In seven seasons, he had 53 points, including 13 goals, in 390 regular-season games.

