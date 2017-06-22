Jets release 2017-18 schedule; bet heavily on Jets jerseys in Vegas Nov. 10

The Winnipeg Jets unveiled their 2017-18 regular-season schedule Thursday.

And while locals were eager to get their first look at Winnipeg's 41-date home slate, perhaps just as important to the club's rabid, well-travelled fan base was a new NHL destination — Sin City.

The Vegas Golden Knights, who publicly revealed their expansion roster — including now-former Jet Chris Thorburn —Wednesday night, host Winnipeg once during their inaugural season — Friday, Nov. 10. That game will start at 9:30 p.m. (CDT).

The Jets will also host their new Pacific Division rivals twice — Friday, Dec. 1 and Thursday, Feb. 1. Games times both nights at recently renamed Bell MTS Place is 7 p.m.

Winnipeg kicks off its home schedule Wednesday, Oct. 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Jets play their first road game Saturday, Oct. 7 when they travel to Calgary to take on the Flames.

Winnipeg's longest homestand will cover 10 games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 20. The team's lengthiest road trip includes six games over a 10-day span March 4-13.

Television broadcast schedules will be released at a later date but TSN 1290 will handle the radio broadcasts for all 82 games.

