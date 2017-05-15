Jets sign Finnish defenceman to entry-level deal

The Winnipeg Jets have signed defenceman Sami Niku to a three-year entry-level contract, the team announced early Monday.
Niku, 20, was selected in the seventh round — 198th overall — by the Jets in the 2015 NHL draft, but has played much of the last two seasons since then with JYP Jyväskylä in the Finnish Elite League (SM-Liiga).
Last season, Niku finished with 27 points (5G, 22A) in 59 games. The six-foot, 168-pound blue-liner also logged a team-leading 19:47 minutes of ice time in the regular season, with that number jumping to 20:32 in the playoffs. In three seasons with JYP, totalling 109 games, Niku has recorded 39 points (9G, 30A).
Niku is now the fourth Jet from the 2015 draft class to ink a deal, joining forwards Kyle Connor, Jack Roslovic and Jansen Harkins.
