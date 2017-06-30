Jets won't be wallflowers at when free agent period opens

The Winnipeg Jets are intending to be active participants when the NHL's free agent period officially opens Saturday at 11 a.m.

Winnipeg GM Kevin Cheveldayoff is believed to be shopping for a veteran goaltender to supplement Connor Hellebuyck, the clubs' inexperienced No. 1 man, and a left-shooting defenceman.

Jets head coach Paul Maurice explained his role in setting the table for the free-agency period and as a potential cheerleader during negotiations.

"I give (management) a list of things I'd like to see, some holes, some (young) players I think are right there and I think we should wait on and leave in them in the lineup and some places that I think that we can improve quickly if we can get the right player, and that would be about it...," said Maurice Friday.

"The question that any player is going to ask you is, 'What's the role and how do you see me fitting in and who do I get to play with.' So I get to fire up some pretty good names, some are pretty young granted, but pretty good names of (defence) partners or linemates."

All 31 teams have been able to talk to pending free agents since Sunday but no deals can be consumated until Saturday.

"A lot of these July 1, expectations are tough because things go sideways every year," said Maurice. "I expect a lot of players are going to get very, very wealthy in a short period of time."

Anton Thun, the agent for 29-year-old Steve Mason, confirmed Thursday his client was considering Winnipeg as a landing spot.

The 29-year-old has been the Flyers' No. 1 goaltender for the last four seasons. He had a .908 save percentage and a 2.66 goals-against average in 2016-17 and he's coming off a three-year contract worth US$12.1 million.

Hellebuyck, a 24-year-old product of Commerce, Mich., recently completed his first full season with the Jets. In 56 games, he posted a 26-19-4 record with a 2.89 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage and four shutouts.

Mason joined the Flyers in 2012-13 in a trade from the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he was the winner of the Calder Memorial Trophy as the NHL's top rookie in 2008-09.

Philadelphia is expected to replace Mason with 32-year-old veteran Brian Elliott, who has also been mentioned in connection with the opening in Winnipeg. Elliott exited after one season in Calgary, where he posted a 2.55 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage with the Flames. The Jets were also believed to be interested in Elliott.

Calgary recentedly acquired Mike Smith from the Arizona Coyotes, who became the presumptive No. 1 puckstopper for the Flames.

A Thursday report from Fox Sports Midwest suggested Elliott will sign a three-year deal with the Flyers with an average annual value of US$2.75 million.

The Jets, in the market for blue-line help and two candidates, former Washington Capitals blue-liner Karl Alzner and Dmitry Kulikov, are believed to be considering the Winnipeg.

Maurice won't rule out the possibility of using a right-shooting defenceman already on his roster, including Dustin Byfuglien and Tyler Myers or newcomer Tucker Poolman, on the left side.

"Right now, with Toby (Enstrom) and (Josh) Morrissey, we don't have that concern yet of pushing someone over," said Maurice. "But we would if we needed to."

The various scenarios should make for some fascinating roster decisions.

"I think we're a spot now where we're going to see good players players in the American Hockey League," said Maurice. "However that happens. But these young players now have to take and hold their jobs so, I'm not talking about Patrik Laine and Nik Ehlers, their numbers are there, they're NHL players.

"There are guys in our lineup that have been good, (but) can they perform that way as a group? We're hopeful. But you will not fill all of your holes through draft and develop. The needs become more specific for a certain style of player and if you don't have that in your group, I think you'll see them try to fill in another way."

