Kelvin athletes take home top prize

For the second year in a row, Kelvin High School has earned the right to claim they have the best athletes in the province.

When the Manitoba Track and Field Provincial Championships came to an end Saturday at the University of Manitoba Stadium, Kelvin athletes stood atop the podium proudly holding their aggregate team banner, which is awarded to the school with the most overall points in all junior varsity and varsity events. They led the way with 222 points, Sisler finished second with 175 points and Garden City rounded out the top three with 135 points.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Lexis Chesley from Kelvin High School leaps in the varsity girls triple jump Saturday at the University of Manitoba stadium.

"We definitely needed to get that banner this year," says Grade 12 student Eric Urbanovich, who won a silver medal in varsity boys’ shot put and a bronze in the 4x100 for Kelvin. "It’s my last year, I just needed it."

Urbanovich says winning the aggregate banner was the team’s goal coming into the weekend and that he and his teammates pushed each other hard in practice to successfully defend their title.

"With Kelvin track, we always push for the best. We definitely compete with one another," Urbanovich says.

Urbanovich and Lexis Chesley, a Grade 11 student who won gold in the 4x400 and bronze in the triple jump, say their coach, Tim Shynkaruk, is the main reason for the school becoming a track and field powerhouse. In Shynkaruk’s 12 years of coaching and teaching at Kelvin, the school has won at least one banner every year except for one and has won three aggregate banners in total. Since Shynkaruk has taken charge of the program, the only school that has won more is Sisler, as it has six aggregate championship banners hanging in its gym.

"He comes out every single morning every single day and yells at people in the hallway to come to track. He recruits everybody. He’s always there and he’s the most encouraging," 16-year-old Chesley says.

Shynkaruk’s been coaching track and field for more than 25 years and he says he loved working with kids and seeing them progress as athletes through their high school careers. He likes that with track and field, he can work with boys and girls from all different age groups.

"I always think back to the picture of Donovan Bailey when he won the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics, the picture of his face filled with elation. I get to see that all the time with kids and that’s the biggest reward for me," Shynkaruk says.

Sisler Superstar

Brianna Tynes of Sisler was carrying a lot of weight around her neck when she left the University of Manitoba Stadium.

Tynes brought home four gold medals for the Spartans, finishing first in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and long jump events.

"At my zone track meet, I hurt my hamstring. I really didn’t expect this weekend to go so well," Tynes says.

The University of Manitoba Bisons’ track team can look forward to adding Tynes to its roster in the fall as she is graduating high school this month. Tynes says she has worked really hard these past four years and she couldn’t have dreamt of a better way to wrap up her high school athletics career.

The event Tynes takes the most pride in is the 100m race. She’s dominated the event, winning a provincial gold each of the past four years.

"I feel like I left behind a legacy doing that. I’m really happy."

taylor.allen@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @TaylorAllen31