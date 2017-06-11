June 10, 2017

Kelvin athletes take home top prize

High school gains most overall points for second year in a row

By: Taylor Allen
Posted: 06/11/2017 3:00 AM | Comments:

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

From left: Cyril Hernandez from Kelvin High School, Luke VanDamme from Pilot Mound Collegiate and Michael Boguski from Garden City Collegiate race in the varsity boys 100-metre hurdles event at the Provincial High School Milk Track and Field Championship at the University of Manitoba Stadium Saturday.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

From left: Cyril Hernandez from Kelvin High School, Luke VanDamme from Pilot Mound Collegiate and Michael Boguski from Garden City Collegiate race in the varsity boys 100-metre hurdles event at the Provincial High School Milk Track and Field Championship at the University of Manitoba Stadium Saturday.

For the second year in a row, Kelvin High School has earned the right to claim they have the best athletes in the province.

When the Manitoba Track and Field Provincial Championships came to an end Saturday at the University of Manitoba Stadium, Kelvin athletes stood atop the podium proudly holding their aggregate team banner, which is awarded to the school with the most overall points in all junior varsity and varsity events. They led the way with 222 points, Sisler finished second with 175 points and Garden City rounded out the top three with 135 points.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Lexis Chesley from Kelvin High School leaps in the varsity girls triple jump Saturday at the University of Manitoba stadium.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Lexis Chesley from Kelvin High School leaps in the varsity girls triple jump Saturday at the University of Manitoba stadium.

"We definitely needed to get that banner this year," says Grade 12 student Eric Urbanovich, who won a silver medal in varsity boys’ shot put and a bronze in the 4x100 for Kelvin. "It’s my last year, I just needed it."

Urbanovich says winning the aggregate banner was the team’s goal coming into the weekend and that he and his teammates pushed each other hard in practice to successfully defend their title.

"With Kelvin track, we always push for the best. We definitely compete with one another," Urbanovich says.

Urbanovich and Lexis Chesley, a Grade 11 student who won gold in the 4x400 and bronze in the triple jump, say their coach, Tim Shynkaruk, is the main reason for the school becoming a track and field powerhouse. In Shynkaruk’s 12 years of coaching and teaching at Kelvin, the school has won at least one banner every year except for one and has won three aggregate banners in total. Since Shynkaruk has taken charge of the program, the only school that has won more is Sisler, as it has six aggregate championship banners hanging in its gym.

"He comes out every single morning every single day and yells at people in the hallway to come to track. He recruits everybody. He’s always there and he’s the most encouraging," 16-year-old Chesley says.

Shynkaruk’s been coaching track and field for more than 25 years and he says he loved working with kids and seeing them progress as athletes through their high school careers. He likes that with track and field, he can work with boys and girls from all different age groups.

"I always think back to the picture of Donovan Bailey when he won the gold medal in the 1996 Olympics, the picture of his face filled with elation. I get to see that all the time with kids and that’s the biggest reward for me," Shynkaruk says.

 

Sisler Superstar

Brianna Tynes of Sisler was carrying a lot of weight around her neck when she left the University of Manitoba Stadium.

Tynes brought home four gold medals for the Spartans, finishing first in the 100m, 200m, 4x100m relay and long jump events.

"At my zone track meet, I hurt my hamstring. I really didn’t expect this weekend to go so well," Tynes says.

The University of Manitoba Bisons’ track team can look forward to adding Tynes to its roster in the fall as she is graduating high school this month. Tynes says she has worked really hard these past four years and she couldn’t have dreamt of a better way to wrap up her high school athletics career.

The event Tynes takes the most pride in is the 100m race. She’s dominated the event, winning a provincial gold each of the past four years.

"I feel like I left behind a legacy doing that. I’m really happy."

taylor.allen@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @TaylorAllen31

Saturday highlights

• Taylor Heald said Friday she wanted to break Sami Jo Small’s 1994 discus record and that’s exactly what she did Saturday afternoon. Heald tossed a record-breaking distance of 45.06 metres, narrowly beating Small’s 23-year record of 44.98m.

• The St. Paul’s Crusaders proved to have the fastest team as they sprinted their way to first place in the 4x100m varsity boys’ final. The final Crusader crossed the finish line at 44.49 seconds to win gold. W.C. Miller Collegiate from Altona was close behind with a time of 44.79 seconds. St.Paul’s ended up winning the varsity boys’ championship banner

• Vincent Massey Trojans’ track star Victoria Tachinski was less than half a second away from adding another provincials record to her resumé. Tachinski won the 800m gold in 2:09.37, barely behind the 2012 record of 2:09.05 that belongs to Julia Zrinya, who also went to Vincent Massey. Tachinski also won gold in the 400m and silver in the 200m.

• Prairie Mountain High School continued their dominance of the provinces’ Single A division, as the school of 111 students captured its ninth consecutive provincial banner. Head coach Marvin Gundrum has proven to be an excellent coach as his four oldest children, all graduates from Prairie Mountain, have gone on to have successful track careers at the University of Manitoba.

The winning schools

Junior Varsity Girls – Warren Collegiate
Varsity Girls – Kelvin High School
Junior Varsity Boys – Garden City Collegiate
Varsity Boys – St. Paul’s High School

Aggregate Team Banners:

“A” Schools – Prairie Mountain High School
“AA” Schools – Warren Collegiate
“AAA” Schools – Neelin High School
“AAAA” Schools – Kelvin High School

