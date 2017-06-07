Late recruit Smalley making big impact at camp

It was only weeks ago that Matt Smalley was out of a job and looking for a new career outside of football. Smalley, 23, had just been released from the B.C. Lions rookie camp, and when the phone wasn’t ringing, he started to do what every young athlete dreads: he began searching for a desk job.

"I got one offer and a couple other interviews, but football is my love so as soon as they called me I dropped everything," said Smalley, who in four years at Lafayette College earned a degree in computer science.

On the phone was Ted Goveia, Bombers assistant general manager and director of player personnel, with a chance to return to the field. Goveia asked Smalley if he could get to Winnipeg the next day, so the Philadelphia native hopped on the next flight and was wearing blue and gold a day later. His first practice was Monday, close to two weeks fewer than most players at camp, but the adjustment has gone well.

"When you come a week and a half late you have to apply that much more," Smalley said. "I stay up late sometimes studying my playbook. I got pictures on my phone for when I don’t have my playbook, always quizzing myself. I’m always watching, I’m always looking at my playbook and learning as best I can."

Despite starting late, Smalley has stood out in his first few days of practice. He’s taken reps as a kick-off/punt returner and been placed at nearly every position in the team’s secondary. On Wednesday, he intercepted a throw by Matt Nichols; just one example of how quickly he’s been able to adjust.

"First, he’s smart. He’s only been here for a short time and being up in the board(room) he knows more than some of the vets that have been here for the last couple years," said Bombers defensive co-ordinator Richie Hall. "He’s very confident and when we put him out there – we’ve put him at safety, we’ve put him at the inside position, the outside position – it doesn’t seem to faze him.

"When you know it mentally upstairs then you can play fast when you come on the field and that’s what he’s shown. Even though he’s only been here a few days it’s hard to believe that because it feels like he’s been here the last few weeks."

It’s tough to suggest at this point where Smalley will fit in among a strong stable of defence backs. The Bombers led the CFL in takeaways in 2016, including an impressive 30 interceptions, but if Winnipeg has learned anything from last year, a season where they suffered a number of injuries in the secondary, it’s the importance of having solid depth.

And though Smalley may fit that role, he also knows a few strong practices won’t lead to a roster spot. Like everyone at camp, he’ll have to prove himself in a game. And he’ll get the chance to do that Saturday when the Bombers travel to Regina to take on the Saskatchewan Roughriders at Mosaic Stadium.

Anything to stay on the field and away from an office.

"At that time I was training and applying (for jobs) and there’s a bunch of things running through my head," Smalley said. "It’s kind of a tough time, but once you get that opportunity you just have to go at it full speed."

Pick City

There are plenty of battles that unfold in training camp, but the most heated come during the 12-on-12 drills between the defence and offence. It’s these game-simulated situations where both sides of the ball get a chance to flash their play-making ability and trash-talking skills, with a winner declared by which side of the ball finishes with the most plays against the other.

It’s been the offence that has had the upper hand most days in camp, but the defence bounced back in a major way Wednesday. When all was said and done, the defence recorded six interceptions, picking off – and on – nearly every Bombers pivot, including backup quarterback Dan LeFevour, who was responsible for three of the picks.

It can be enjoyable sight at times, watching players exchange physical and verbal blows, but for coaches, those battles leave the entire team looking like winners.

"It kind of goes back and forth. The whole thing is that we’re a football team. There’s going to be times that the offence carries us and times that we got to carry the offence. At the end of the day it’s the Winnipeg Blue Bombers out there competing and it’s our jobs, when we go through practice, is to make each other better," Hall said.

Blue and Gold Black Out

When the Bombers open the pre-season against the Riders, fans won’t be able to catch the action on TV; nor will the game against Edmonton next week at Investors Group Field be available for viewing. TSN, which has the exclusive television broadcasting rights of the CFL, will only air four games — two games each week — on the exhibition schedule, with Winnipeg and the Toronto Argonauts the only two clubs that will not be showcased.

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.catwitter: @jeffkhamilton