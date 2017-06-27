June 27, 2017

Manitoban heading to world championships with national triathlon team

Posted: 06/27/2017 1:00 PM

Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff, Manitoba, centre, was named to the Olympic team by Triathlon Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee Wednesday, June 29, 2016.

Tyler Mislawchuk of Oak Bluff will be one of the athelethes representing Triathlon Canada at the Mixed Team World Relay Championships in Hamburg, Germany July 15-16.

The mixed team relay, which has been announced as an event at the 2020 Olympics, features teams of two men and two women each completing a short-course triathlon (300 metre swim, 8 kilometre bike, 2 kilometre run) before tagging off to their teammate to take on the next leg.

