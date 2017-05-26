Manitobans urged to embrace the Games

Sixty-three days seems like plenty of time to get the place in shape for company.

But with about 25,000 people coming for a visit, it’s just a blink of an eye to the good folks who’ve been consumed with organizing the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Good thing preparations began four years ago, while the next nine weeks will be spent putting the finishing touches on one of the largest sporting events to hit the Manitoba capital and surrounding communities in recent times and ensuring residents here know all about the action right on their doorstep.

For people such as Jeff Hnatiuk, president and CEO of the Canada Summer Games, host committee co-chairs Mariette Mulaire and Hubert Mesman, and Games co-hosts Treaty 1, Treaty 3 and the Metis Nation represented by the Manitoba Metis Federation, the countdown is definitely on.

"It’s really amazing how time has flown by," Hnatiuk said in a recent chat. "From the moment the bid team was initially put together to the transition once we knew that we were successful (in 2013), there’s been a time frame of getting the volunteer leadership in place, getting a staff team together and recruiting thousands of volunteers.

"Both Hubert and Mariette have been involved in the Games since the very beginning. We’re grateful for the time, energy and commitment they have put in to making the Games a success. And our co-hosts and elders have been important partners for us. Their guidance in helping us craft our indigenous program is something that’s been really valuable for us as a host society.

"We’re just weeks from the opening ceremony. There’s a feeling of elation and excitement that Winnipeg and Manitoba is hosting the largest multi-sport event the city had hosted since the 1999 Pan-Am Games."

Four thousand athletes from across the country will take over basketball and volleyball courts, soccer pitches, running tracks, ball diamonds, mountain bike trails, wrestling rings, a golf course, and a swimming and diving pool in Winnipeg, and waterways in Gimli and Kenora from July 28 to Aug. 13. Some 40 hours of it will be broadcast live on TSN.

It’s actually 16 different sports, with competition split between the two weeks of the Games. Tickets have been on sale since Feb. 28.

Will there be a Sami Jo Small, Susan Auch, Andre De Grasse or Steve Nash in the bunch? Hnatiuk says bet on it.

"The Canada Games are one of the major developmental opportunities that our athletes in Canada have. Just look at some of the alumni and the list of those athletes that have gone on to international, Olympic or professional success, it’s really incredible," he said.

"We have a number of Manitobans that we can look at, like Clara Hughes or Cindy Klassen or Todd MacCulloch, the list goes on and on. A recent example of one of our Canadian heroes is Andre De Grasse, who competed in the 2013 Canada Summer Games in Sherbrooke, Que., and just three years later in Rio de Janeiro he becomes an Olympic hero for Canada.

"Our spectators will get to see athletes on the cusp of moving forward in a significant way in their athletic careers."

Manitoba will supply a contingent of about 340 athletes, along with 80 coaches and managers. The baseball, female volleyball, female softball, swimming and wrestling teams have already been selected, while the remaining sports will have their teams nailed down by early July.

Winnipeg will attract lots of attention this summer and there’s a couple of major milestones that only add to the prestige of the event. These Games will be the 50th in history and coincide with the 150th birthday of the nation.

That adds a lot of pressure on the host committee and its army of 6,000 volunteers to deliver — not just ensuring athletes and visitors get treated to an extraordinary experience but ensuring people who live here feel part of the celebration, too.

"We always felt we could offer some of the best facilities that the Games have experienced in the past. Given the fact we are the largest community to ever host the Canada Games, we felt comfortable to really deliver on the sports side of things," Hnatiuk said. "The challenge of being the largest host city is making sure the Games don’t get buried as part of just another thing happening in the summer.

"We’re doing everything we can to stay top of mind for people. We want to be a big part of that summer scene that takes place in Winnipeg and Manitoba."

So, expect to be inundated with news from organizers likely a few times a week. For example, about a week ago we found out the musical headliners for the July 28 opening ceremony at the MTS Centre will be Serena Ryder, Coeur de Pirate and Winnipeg’s own Juno Award-winning The Bros. Landreth, who will collaborate with dancers from the Royal Winnipeg Ballet.

Just a few days ago Tracy Bowman, wife of mayor Brian Bowman, helped launch the Eyes of the Nation program, aimed at promoting the Games and encouraging residents and businesses to clean up neighbourhoods, spruce up yards, plant flowers in Games colours (red, orange and yellow), and hang signs welcoming athletes and visitors.

They also just put out the call for singers to join a massive Canada Games Gold Choir to perform at the Aug. 13 closing ceremony at Investors Group Field.

We’ll also learn more in the coming weeks about the major festival that runs at The Forks during the Games, and there’s the official opening of the Canada Games Sport for Life Centre — the venue for basketball and indoor volleyball — on the horizon.

Hnatiuk said the message he’s sending out to Manitobans now is simple: embrace the Games.

"We want people to feel like they are a participant of the Games, whether they are volunteering, whether they are going out and watching athletes compete at the events, whether they are involved in Eyes of the Nation or enjoying the festival," he said.

"Just get out and enjoy the spirit and the energy of the Games."

Free Press assistant sports editor Jason Bell takes a weekly look at the Canada Summer Games preparations.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @WFPJasonBell