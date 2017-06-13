Martin Jr. learning on the job

There are many days, especially lately, when he wishes he could just pick up the telephone to get a valuable second opinion.

After all, being the son of one of the most successful managers in Major League Baseball history gives you the kind of pipeline very few have. Unfortunately, Billy Martin Jr. can’t make that call, as his famous father passed away long before he embarked on his own unexpected journey this season with the Texas AirHogs of the American Association.

"He’d either say he’s proud of me, or what the heck are you thinking? I wish he were around. I would love to know, I have so many questions I’d love to ask him," Martin Jr. told the Free Press on Tuesday in a lengthy interview at Shaw Park following his team’s 11-2 loss to the Winnipeg Goldeyes.

The humble, soft-spoken Texan admits it’s been anything but smooth so far, considering his squad’s 5-19 start to the season, which has included a 14-game losing streak.

"It’s called hardball for a reason. Because it’s hard. You have to make so many decisions on the fly. I’m learning so much," said Martin Jr. "The beauty of baseball is there isn’t always a right answer. You’re always learning. I really thought I’d do well from the start. I felt like my ability to evaluate talent and my connections to the game would help me put together a good team."

His father, Billy Martin, was an all-star second basemen who played 11 seasons in the majors, then went on to have an illustrious managerial career that included five different stints with the New York Yankees.

He racked up 1,253 victories between 1969 and 1988. He was known for his success along with his often volatile run-ins with umpires.

"I have my moments, I guess. But I don’t wear it on my sleeve quite like he did," Martin Jr. said of his temperament.

Martin was killed in a 1989 car crash at the age of 61. His uniform No. 1 has been retired by the Yankees, and a plaque memorializing him at Yankee Stadium reads "There has never been a greater competitor than Billy."

Martin Jr. said he never dreamed he’d one day follow in his father’s footsteps. Instead, he spent a decade working in television production in the Dallas area, which included several local shows on fantasy baseball and football. He then moved on to a career as a player agent in the mid 1990s, which is something his father had long urged him to do. Martin Jr. got into the business with one of his good friends, Dave Pepe, who is the son of legendary New York sportswriter Phil Pepe.

"Phil was one of the few New York writers my father trusted," said the AirHogs manager.

So how did he wind up at the helm of the AirHogs? Martin Jr. said another good friend, Donnie Nelson, is part of the ownership group of the baseball team and gave him an ultimatum during the winter.

"He’s bigger than me and told me I was either doing it or he was going to beat me up," Martin Jr. said with a laugh. "To get involved with him is something I was pretty excited about. Excited and terrified."

Nelson is currently the general manager and president of baseball operations for the Dallas Mavericks. His father, Don Nelson, is one of the greatest coaches in NBA history.

Martin Jr. recalls how his father used to decompress following every game, often sitting alone in silence for up to 40 minutes going through every single play.

"You would see it running through him. I should have bunted here, I should have pulled my starter or left him in. I should have gone to my bullpen here," he said. Martin Jr. now finds himself following a similar process, especially early in this season.

He admits being surprised at the high quality of play in the American Association — "this really is Double-A baseball," he said — while often second-guessing decisions he made. Take Tuesday’s game as an example. HIs team was trailing 5-2 headed into the eighth inning but there was a lack of available arms in the bullpen, given his roster was missing four regulars (of 23 players) due to visa issues that made them unable to come to Canada this week. As a result, he put one of his position players on the mound, hoping to save some arms for the rest of the series, and watched the Goldeyes light him up for six runs, turning a slim lead into a blowout.

"To me, that’s the hardest thing, trying to make this work with a 23-man roster," said Martin Jr., explaining the challenge of juggling a minimum number of rookies and a maximum number of veterans.

He’s got some help in the form of Wichita Wingnuts manager (and former Goldeyes player) Pete Rose Jr., the son of all-time baseball hits leader Pete Rose.

"He’s a great baseball man. He’s been great to me, a sounding board if I ever need someone to talk to," said Martin Jr. He also praised his other coaches with the AirHogs, saying they "run the team while I just sit around looking good."

"I learn every day and I’m continuing to learn. Hopefully it won’t be years (to figure it out) but weeks or months," he said. "These guys are gonna win, eventually. They just gotta wait for their manager to figure out what the heck he’s doing."

