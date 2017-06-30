Mason making his way to Winnipeg, sources say

The Winnipeg Jets have reached a deal with goaltender Steve Mason, multiple sources told the Winnipeg Free Press Friday. The Jets are said to be announcing the deal on Saturday, as free agency doesn’t open until noon ET July 1.

Details of the contract, both term and dollar value, were not revealed but sources, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, have confirmed a deal is in place. When reached, the Jets wouldn't confirm or deny. Per CBA rules, NHL teams aren't permitted to discuss details of, or sign contracts until the opening of free agency.

Mason, 29, has played nine seasons in the NHL, splitting time between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers. In 56 games with the Flyers last year, Mason tallied a 26-21-8 record, with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. Over his career, spanning 463 games (446 starts), Mason has a 2.68 goals-against average and a .911 save percentage.

He just completed a three-year contract worth US$12.3 million.

Mason, a native of Oakville, Ont., has already found a home for rent in the city sources say. He’s expected to split time in the crease with Connor Hellebuyck, who will enter his third season with the Jets and is expected to be the goalie of the future. Hellebuyck had a 26-19-4 record with a .907 save percentage and 2.89 goals-against average for the Jets last season.

