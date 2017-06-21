Matthews wins Calder Trophy for best rookie

Auston Matthews did the expected Wednesday night, earning the Calder Trophy as the NHL's best rookie in 2016-17 at the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

But the Toronto Maple Leafs star centre had to beat the most competitive rookie field in recent memory, eclipsing finalists Patrik Laine, a right-winger from the Winnipeg Jets, and Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Zach Werenski in voting conducted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs holds the Calder Memorial Trophy after winning the award during the NHL Awards, Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

The 19-year-old Matthews was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, followed by Laine at No. 2. Werenski, meanwhile, was the Jackets eighth overall selection in the 2015 Draft and he left the University of Michigan after his sophomore season to turn pro.

Laine turned 19 on April 19.

Matthews led NHL rookies with 40 goals, 69 points and 279 shots on goal in 82 games while Laine was a close second, registering 64 points and 36 goals in 73 regular-season games. Laine's goal output was the seventh highest by an 18-year-old in NHL history and the most since Sidney Crosby's 39 for the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2005-06. Laine also had three hat tricks during his inaugural campaign.

"They played very well," Laine told the Free Press Tuesday in advance of Wednesday's awards show. "Auston scored 40 goals and Werenski was very good for his team and he was scoring a lot of points. There were a lot of great rookies this year, so I'm happy to be in the top three with those guys."

Werenski was sensational on the Columbus blue-line, scoring 11 times and collecting 47 points while laying claim to a spot in the club's top defence pairing. He led all rookie blue-liners in scoring and average ice time (20:54 per game).

