McGovern strong in Goldeyes win

After allowing a leadoff home run and walking two batters in the first inning, it looked like it was going to be a tough afternoon for Winnipeg Goldeyes starter Kevin McGovern.

Fortunately, that was not a sign of things to come as McGovern quickly recovered. The 27-year-old lefty, who was acquired in a trade from the Lincoln Saltdogs before the 2016 season for franchise hits and RBI leader Luis Alen, managed to slow down his former team the rest of the way.

He allowed two runs on four hits in his seven innings of work to help lead the Fish to a 5-2 win over the Saltdogs Sunday at Shaw Park. It was McGovern’s third win of the season, which puts him in a tie for first in the American Association.

"It’s nice to show them what they’re missing," says McGovern, who played in Lincoln from 2014-2015. "But it’s all about contributing for the Goldeyes."

Manager Rick Forney praised McGovern’s performance and says, since last season, he has become one of the best pitchers in the league.

"If you asked any of the teams that we faced last year, the guy that they didn’t want to face in our rotation would be Kevin. I’m sure if you ask the same managers around the league this year that if you’re playing the Goldeyes who is the one guy that you want to skip in the rotation, I’m sure that they’re all going to say Kevin. He’s got really good stuff," says Forney.

Outfielder David Rohm, who has 10 RBIs so far on the season for Winnipeg, says the team knows they have a chance to win every time McGovern is on the mound.

"Kevin, we know every time he goes out there he’s going to battle for us. It helps us as hitters too. We know we don’t have to score a bunch of runs," says Rohm, who is in his second season with the Goldeyes.

The Goldeyes scored three runs in the sixth, two unearned, to seal the victory. Soon after Reggie Abercrombie scored on a Shawn Pleffner sacrifice fly to give the team a 3-2 advantage, Josh Romanski hit a grounder back at Saltdogs pitcher Zac Person, who fielded it perfectly and threw the ball to first baseman Brandon Jacobs. Jacobs dropped the ball on the routine play and Casio Grider and Mason Katz scored to extend the home team’s lead to three.

The Sunday afternoon victory gave the Goldeyes the three-game series win over Lincoln. The Saltdogs gave the Fish an 11-1 beatdown on a rain-delayed game Friday night before the home team bounced back with a 5-3 win Saturday.

The Goldeyes, who opened the week with a four-game series against the Sioux Falls Canaries, finish their seven-game home stretch with a record of 5-2. The Fish fell 10-5 in the opener against the Canaries, before winning three straight to close out their home opening series.

"We dropped our opener — not only dropped it but got drummed pretty good in the opener in both series, and to come back and win both series shows that we have a quality club," says Forney.

After 17 games, the Goldeyes are first place in the North Division with a 12-5 record. The Fish are also the second-highest-scoring team in the league and have the second-highest-team batting average. Forney is pleased with how his team is playing, but he says they need to keep it going because it will be tough to make the playoffs this season.

With only one wild-card team qualifying for post-season play, and with the South Division having the advantage of playing the 1-16 Salina Stockade, a travelling team, 20 times this season, it’s going to be important for the Goldeyes to keep swinging their hot bats.

"It’s going to be difficult to make the playoffs with the way the league is aligned with the divisions and the unbalance of the schedules," says Forney, whose team plays Salina only three times this season.

"You to have to be really good at home and on the road. Usually .600 baseball can get you into the post-season, but this year it might require a little more than that."

The Goldeyes will travel to Sioux City and Fargo for six games before returning to Shaw Park June 12 to take on the Texas AirHogs.

taylor.allen@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @TaylorAllen31