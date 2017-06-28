Moose assistant joins Carlyle and the Ducks

Manitoba Moose assistant coach Mark Morrison is joining the NHL's Anaheim Ducks staff as an assistant coach.

Morrison, a 54-year-old from Delta, B.C., joins former Manitoba Moose head coach Randy Carlyle, behind the Ducks bench.

BRUCE STOTESBURY / VICTORIA TIMES COLONIST FILES Manitoba Moose assistant coach Mark Morrison his heading to Anaheim to become an assistant coach with the Anaheim Ducks.

Morrison’s ties to the Moose go back to the 2006-07 season as head coach of Manitoba’s ECHL affiliate, the Victoria Salmon Kings. He took over as head coach midway through the season and guided the team to a 173-133-3-24 record over more than four campaigns.

In 2011-12, Morrison joined the Jets organization as an assistant coach with the AHL's St. John’s IceCaps. He relocated with the team when the Moose made their return to Winnipeg.