Moose assistant joins Carlyle and the Ducks

Manitoba Moose assistant coach Mark Morrison is joining the NHL's Anaheim Ducks staff as an assistant coach.
Morrison, a 54-year-old from Delta, B.C., joins former Manitoba Moose head coach Randy Carlyle, behind the Ducks bench.
Morrison’s ties to the Moose go back to the 2006-07 season as head coach of Manitoba’s ECHL affiliate, the Victoria Salmon Kings. He took over as head coach midway through the season and guided the team to a 173-133-3-24 record over more than four campaigns.
In 2011-12, Morrison joined the Jets organization as an assistant coach with the AHL's St. John’s IceCaps. He relocated with the team when the Moose made their return to Winnipeg.
