National women's team reconnects for friendly

As one of the best women’s soccer teams in the world — with players scattered with pro clubs across two continents — Canada has less time now to prepare for friendly matches such as Thursday’s against Costa Rica in Winnipeg.

"We’re on a tight schedule when we bring players in from the pro clubs, from Europe," head coach John Herdman said Monday at Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex on Waverley Street.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Team Canada's Desiree Scott will play in her hometown.

The team arrived on Sunday and on Monday afternoon had its first training session together since April, he said. Hometown hero Desiree Scott, who plays for FC Kansas City, was there with her fellow Olympic bronze medallists Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Sophie Schmidt (FFC Frankfurt), Deanne Rose (Scarborough GS United), Kadeisha Buchanan (FCF Olympique Lyonnais) and the rest of the team that twice has won bronze for Canada.

"Back in 2014, we’d have the players in centralized development programs and we would work for three weeks before a game," Herdman said after the team’s scrimmage ended in a big, huddled group hug Monday afternoon.

"Now we get three days. When you improve the quality of your players and they’re playing in the top clubs, that’s the new reality.

"When we come together for only three days, it’s a spiritual and cultural thing to reconnect the group," he added. "That’s the first thing we do. The second thing we do is to get them back on the same page — we start to bring them back to Canada’s DNA or our identity, our playing models and styles.

"The danger is you try and do too much in three days and you have players thinking about thinking instead of just playing. It’s a fine balance, but we do this a lot now. It seems to be our norm now. We only get them for short periods and we’re adapting well."

He said the team is excited to be back together again and happy to be in Scott’s hometown.

"We’re putting the pressure on her to get out and see if she can score her first goal for Canada at home," Herdman said with a laugh. "Let’s see if we can get the fans get that chant going."

The coach said he has a lot of respect for Scott — whose nickname is the Destroyer — and what she brings to the team.

"It’s very unique and she’s the best in the world at it, that defensive destroyer ability," Herdman said. "No one does that job better than her, to break up attacks, then get you set away on a counterattack. She brings this real Canadian grit and I think that’s what a lot of Canadians relate to when they watch her play."

Scott, 29, wasn’t feeling any pressure to score her first goal on Thursday, her 125th appearance with the team.

"I’m really looking forward to being on home soil with my family and friends in the stands and people I grew up playing with and people who coached me," she said Monday.

"We only come here, it seems like, every three years so I’m just going to relish the opportunity and enjoy every minute of it."

She isn’t the only player on the team from Winnipeg. Schmidt was born in the city and lived in Winnipeg until she was a year old. Schmidt said her mom’s family were missionaries and connected to the Mennonite Central Committee and that she still has lots of cousins and family friends in the city. Because her family moved away when she was "wee," all she remembers of the city is what she heard about it growing up: "stories about snow."

