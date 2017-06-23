Neufeld backbone of Bombers' O-line

If all goes to plan, Patrick Neufeld will earn limited playing time on the offensive line this season for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. But that doesn’t mean the CFL veteran won’t play just as big a role as the five men slated to start.

Ask around the team and Neufeld, now in his seventh year in the league and fourth with the blue and gold, is as critical as any other mainstay on the Bombers — even if his playing time doesn’t necessarily reflect it. He is the longest-tenured player on the O-line and his experience has helped shape a unit that took major steps last year and is being viewed by many to be among the best offensive fronts heading into the 2017 season.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Teammates say the experience Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive lineman Patrick Neufeld brings is like having another coach on the sidelines and in meeting room.

"He’s just a guy that everyone respects," quarterback Matt Nichols said following a rainy workout Friday at the Bombers’ practice facility. "He’s been around for a long time now and he knows the game inside and out. To have a guy that’s as good a guy as he is, who also knows his stuff and that’s Canadian and can step in anywhere, it’s critical to have those guys around."

Neufeld, 28, arrived in Winnipeg late in the 2013 season, acquired in a trade with his hometown Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Riders drafted Neufeld with the 33rd-overall pick in 2010 after a four-year college career with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies. When he joined the Bombers in October of that year he had played just three games due to injury and never dressed for Winnipeg. It marked the beginning of what has evolved into a string of injuries for Neufeld, a series of misfortune that has hampered his production ever since.

He missed 11 games last season, including the first five weeks, and has never played more than 12 games in a year as a Bomber. Neufeld finished with seven starts in 2016, two of which came at the end of the year as a replacement at right guard for an injured Sukh Chungh. But as much as his health has waned over the past few years, when healthy Neufeld is among the most reliable pieces on the roster. Neufeld has learned every position on the offensive line, making him the ultimate safety net in times of crisis.

"He’s one of the most technically sound players I’ve worked with and one of the smartest guys," Bombers centre Matthias Goossen said. "Some people might say they know everything about every position, but Patty actually does know it."

Goossen was drafted with the second-overall pick in 2014 and Neufeld is the only offensive lineman that remains on the roster from that season. Goossen credits Neufeld for a big part of his development over the years, adding he possesses a keen eye when it comes to dissecting an opposing defence. He also brings order and consistency to a group that prides itself on its cohesiveness on the field and in the meeting room.

"He really knows how to be a pro — coming in early, staying late," Goossen said. "I think when you’re a rookie you don’t really understand the importance of that."

Early on, Neufeld would fight for every last second of playing time he could get. Though his minutes have decreased in the later stages of his career, he still takes pride in pushing his teammates and feels he’s able to contribute at a high level when called upon. But he’s also at peace with how his role has evolved and is aware of how his actions are as much about preserving his own time in the CFL as they are at improving his teammates.

In a way, he’s become as much a coach as a player — a rare quality in today’s CFL.

"We have such a solid starting five, where those guys have had a tremendous amount of success last year," Neufeld said. "I’m going to be there to push them, kind of playing that extra offensive lineman who can fill in when needed. But also just another set of eyes out there on the sideline, trying to help (offensive line coach) Marty (Costello) out in any way that I can — in the film room, too."

Perhaps that is where Neufeld is at his best, in front of a TV screen, surrounded by thousands of pounds of testosterone. There, in the meeting room, Neufeld is the chief voice. When something sticks out to him, he’s quick to comment with a suggestion. When something doesn’t seem right, it’s often Neufeld that comes up with a solution. He’s been leaned upon to help shape different game plans, operating with a rare level of control for someone who doesn’t play as often. But that’s just a testament to the kind of respect he has earned from his peers.

"We’re all in this together. If I screw up I’m expecting someone to get on my back about it. Not that it’s malicious but more about trying to make us the best group possible," Neufeld said. "We all came in knowing we have to check our egos every day. This isn’t about taking someone down a peg or putting someone on a pedestal, it’s about just being the best possible group we can be every day."

Neufeld has become even more valuable with the exit of Jeff Keeping, who was brought in last season and despite injuring himself in the pre-season was kept on board the entire year for his leadership. Many will look at Neufeld’s salary — reported to be north of $100,000 per season — and see a mismatch compared to his time on the field. But when you’re in charge of putting a winning product on the field, head coaches don’t often have time to also ensure order in the locker room. Neufeld is one of the few players with the power — and respect — to do just that.

"He’s a calming influence because he’s seen it all and been around it and he’s a confident guy, too, which makes him an asset. He’s a guy in the room that will have answers to all the questions," Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said. "We got guys like that in all the position groups. That’s part of the building process, making sure we got leadership in all the areas, guys that know what it takes."

All good things must come to an end and Neufeld’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. It’s not known whether the Bombers will extend his deal, as the O-line gets one year older, improving the possibility another true leader will emerge. If it were up to Neufeld, he’d be a Bomber for the rest of his career — one he still believes has a few miles left in the gas tank.

"I always said I wanted to play 10 years, so that would be another three seasons. I just love this game so much I could see myself playing for at least another three of four years."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @jeffkhamilton