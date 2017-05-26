Next test comes against vets

The goal of Winnipeg Blue Bombers rookie camp, which opened on Wednesday and wrapped up early Friday at Investors Group Field, was to get the dozens of newcomers adjusted to the style and speed of the Canadian Football League.

For many of the 50 players in attendance this week, most of whom are Americans that knew little, if anything about the Canadian game, it was as much a crash course as it was a sneak peak of what’s to come. With the veteran players already starting to arrive in town and Day 1 of main camp scheduled for Sunday, the next 24 hours will take on a much different — and welcomed — change of pace.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS 19 Chris Greenwood at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers Rookie camp.

"Give them enough information that they can compete fast when the vets come in and main camp starts. And then give them enough of a rest so they can be physical," said Bombers coach Mike O’Shea. "We’ll see if we accomplish that when the vets show up and the pads are on and we start going."

It’s the time of year O’Shea enjoys as much as any that doesn’t include hoisting a Grey Cup. With the long off-season now in the rear-view mirror a new one just around the corner, simply the thought of having players in the building brings a smile to his face. Music can be heard blaring from the weight room. The footsteps that resonate in the bowels of IGF are no longer just those of Bombers staff.

"It’s certainly a good time of year," O’Shea said. "They’re a bunch of good guys that like to work hard and it’s great to have them back in the building. It’s kind of an empty building when they’re not around. I think every coach would say the same thing, that it’s great to have these guys roll back into town."

Not everyone was smiling throughout the week, including defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie, the Bombers first overall pick in the 2017 draft. Ekakitie grew up in Brampton, Ont. but has played most of his football south of the border, including four seasons with the University of Iowa. The 24-year-old admitted he was gassed following the first day, but even though he has felt better with each practice since, there remains much to learn.

"I feel fine today but in terms of plays and whatnot, I’m still trying to pick things up," he said. "I’m working my best at it."

To pick up the different tendencies of the game, Ekakitie has leaned on some of the more experienced players in camp. He’s had to weaken his stance at the line of scrimmage and hopes to continue improving his pass defence. But the biggest challenge so far is trying to achieve a comfortable level playing a yard off the ball.

"That has caught me by surprise," Ekakitie said. "I came in thinking it wouldn’t be a big deal but it really does change the dynamic of everything. It will take some time but I know I’ll get there."

Others have had a more seamless transition, such as former NFL cornerback Roc Carmichael. Carmichael is listed as a linebacker and will push for some reps at the dime spot currently occupied by Maurice Leggett.

"I thought by the end of camp most of the guys were picking up the plays well," Carmichael said. "For myself, I’m just having a ball. I’m the oldest guy here right now at 29; they call me the old man so I feel like I have to keep up with the rest of the young guys."

Matt Nichols, who enters his first season as the Bombers undisputed No. 1 quarterback, has also liked what he’s seen this week. Nichols already had high hopes for the 2017 season, but his expectations have risen since witnessing the new talent here this week. He sees it as a sign of good things to come.

"Competition creates success," Nichols said. "We have the mindset that we’re doing everything to win a championship because we feel like we have that here."

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.catwitter: @jeffkhamilton

More Blue on C2