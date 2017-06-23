NHL Draft: Nolan Patrick selected No. 2 by Philadelphia Flyers, Cody Glass No. 6 to Golden Knights

CHICAGO -- Nolan Patrick did not become the first-ever Manitoban selected No.1 at the NHL Draft on Friday night.

The New Jersey Devils chose exciting Swiss-born centre Nico Hischier, 18, of the Halifax Mooseheads of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League first overall at the United Center.

Patrick, 18, was taken second overall by the Philadelphia Flyers. The centre for the Brandon Wheat Kings was the top-rated draft eligible player by NHL Central Scouting.

Hischier was rated second but bolstered his draft stock -- at least in the eyes of Devils general manager Ray Shero and his scouting staff -- with an electrifying rookie season in Halifax. He scored 38 goals and recorded 86 points in 57 games during the 2016-17 QMJHL season.

Patrick battled injuries last season in Brandon but still had 20 goals and 26 assists in 33 games.

Patrick, the son of former NHLer Steve Patrick, nephew of former NHL player and coach James Patrick and grandson of a legendary Winnipeg Blue Bomber, the late Steve Patrick Sr., has been labelled as the guy most likely to go first in the draft. The 6-2, 198-pound centre is a smart, skilled leader who plays a well-developed, two-way game.

PORTLAND WINTERHAWKS Winnipeg native Cody Glass lit up the scoresheet for the Portland Winterhawks this season. The 17-year-old had 20 goals and 53 points through 40 games.

The other Winnipeg native projected to go in the first round, Cody Glass, was selected at the No.6 position by the Vegas Golden Knights. Glass has the distinction of being the first-ever player drafted by the newly-minted NHL franchise.

The Winnipeg Jets will draft 24th in the first round.

It’s the first year 31 teams will draft, as the league has welcomed the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

Rounds two through seven are scheduled for Saturday at the home of the Chicago Blackhawks.

