Oak Bluff's Tyler Mislawchuk wins national triathlon championship

Tyler Mislawchuk's athletic resume has grown a lot over the past 12 months.
The Oak Bluff native, who competed last summer at the Olympics in Rio, won gold at the Canadian Triathlon Championships this weekend in Ottawa.
"I came here to try to win. Any time you race a triathlon it is going to be hard, but it wasn’t easy today. I had to push all the way on the course," said Mislawchuk, who finished 15th at last year's Olympics.
It was the 22-year old's first competitive race since the Olympics, due to injury. It was a close finish on Sunday as Mislawchuk didn't pull ahead of the field of 30 competitors until the final 300 metres of the run, where he sprinted past Mexico’s Eder Mejia Munoz to beat him to the finish line.
"I’ve been working on my sprint this year. I just kept telling myself to ‘back myself, back myself.’ I did that and it paid off. It was a risk, but it had a reward this time," said Mislawchuk.
Mislawchuk also won the National Under-23 Championship title.
You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.