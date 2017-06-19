Oak Bluff's Tyler Mislawchuk wins national triathlon championship

Tyler Mislawchuk's athletic resume has grown a lot over the past 12 months.

The Oak Bluff native, who competed last summer at the Olympics in Rio, won gold at the Canadian Triathlon Championships this weekend in Ottawa.

"I came here to try to win. Any time you race a triathlon it is going to be hard, but it wasn’t easy today. I had to push all the way on the course," said Mislawchuk, who finished 15th at last year's Olympics.

It was the 22-year old's first competitive race since the Olympics, due to injury. It was a close finish on Sunday as Mislawchuk didn't pull ahead of the field of 30 competitors until the final 300 metres of the run, where he sprinted past Mexico’s Eder Mejia Munoz to beat him to the finish line.

"I’ve been working on my sprint this year. I just kept telling myself to ‘back myself, back myself.’ I did that and it paid off. It was a risk, but it had a reward this time," said Mislawchuk.

Mislawchuk also won the National Under-23 Championship title.