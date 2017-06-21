Patrick throws out first pitch at Cubs game

CHICAGO — Junior hockey star Nolan Patrick from Winnipeg tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field today, just days before the 2017 NHL Draft.
Patrick, listed as the top-ranked eligible player heading into the draft, threw a strike after taking the mound prior to the Cubs' baseball game with the San Diego Padres.
He was joined on the field by two other draft hopefuls — Casey Mittelstadt of Minnesota and Gabe Vilardi of Kingston, Ont.
The Winnipeg Jets have the 13th selection in the first round of Friday's draft.
More to come...
