Patrick throws out first pitch at Cubs game

CHICAGO — Junior hockey star Nolan Patrick from Winnipeg tossed out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field today, just days before the 2017 NHL Draft.

Patrick, listed as the top-ranked eligible player heading into the draft, threw a strike after taking the mound prior to the Cubs' baseball game with the San Diego Padres.

Nolan Patrick, left, with draft hopefuls Casey Mittelstadt of Minnesota and Gabe Vilardi of Kingston, Ont. at Wrigley field Wednesday.

He was joined on the field by two other draft hopefuls — Casey Mittelstadt of Minnesota and Gabe Vilardi of Kingston, Ont.

The Winnipeg Jets have the 13th selection in the first round of Friday's draft.

