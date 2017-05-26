May 26, 2017

cloudy

Winnipeg
15° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help
   
Sports

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Pickard making most of his opportunities

Winnipeg native able to showcase his skills in disastrous year for Avs

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 05/26/2017 11:35 PM | Comments:

Martin Meissner / The Associated Press</p><p>Canada's Calvin Pickard blocks a shot by Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek, right, at the Ice Hockey World Championships final match between Canada and Sweden in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 21, 2017.</p>

Martin Meissner / The Associated Press

Canada's Calvin Pickard blocks a shot by Sweden's Joel Eriksson Ek, right, at the Ice Hockey World Championships final match between Canada and Sweden in the LANXESS arena in Cologne, Germany, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

It’s pretty unusual to play for a last-place team and have a career year, but Calvin Pickard is proving to be an exception to the rule.

The 25-year-old Winnipegger became the go-to goaltender for the Colorado Avalanche in 2016-17, taking charge after a season-ending injury to incumbent No. 1 Semyon Varlamov. In 50 games, Pickard registered a .904 save percentage, 2.98 goals-against average, while posting a 15-31-2 record and two shutouts.

Petr David Josek / The Associated Press Files</p><p>Calvin Pickard reaches for the puck during a game against the Czech Republic at the men’s world hockey championship earlier this month.</p>

Petr David Josek / The Associated Press Files

Calvin Pickard reaches for the puck during a game against the Czech Republic at the men’s world hockey championship earlier this month.

The numbers were modest and even though the 30th-place Avs finished 21 points behind the 29th-place Vancouver Canucks, it didn’t deter Team Canada GM Ron Hextall from naming Pickard to his world championship roster. And his play at the worlds, where he backstopped the Canadians to a 2-1 shootout loss to Sweden in the gold-medal game, appeared to confirm Pickard as a rising star.

"It was definitely a tough season," said Pickard via telephone earlier this week from Rome.

"I got to play quite a few games in Denver. Everybody knows we were in last place by quite a bit. I took every game as an opportunity — there were ups and downs for sure. And then I got the call to go to the world championship and I’m always going to take that opportunity. I finished the year on a high note."

Pickard, who won two round-robin games en route to gold for Canada at the 2016 worlds, played seven of Canada’s 10 games in 2017 while posting a 1.49 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.

"Those were really good experiences for me on the world stage," said Pickard, a second-round (49th overall) pick of the Avs in the 2010 draft. "I felt very confident and played my game. It’s definitely different when you’re on a powerhouse team. In the NHL, I had to be the difference and (at the worlds) you just have to play solid and not make mistakes... I feel like I’m playing some really good hockey right now, but it’s nice to have some time off."

Pickard’s older brother, Chet, also a goaltender and a former first-round pick of the Nashville Predators in 2008, plays professionally in Germany, but took great pride in watching his sibling’s achievements.

"For him, it was a really big coming-out party," Chet Pickard said. "We’ve always known he was a really good goalie and he’s really shown that in his whole pro career. Obviously, it was a tough season with Colorado. I think the most impressive thing for me is there was that losing atmosphere this year and to be able to turn that around and showcase that he can win at the world championship; not everyone could do that. It was a really big test for him and how strong he is mentally. I was really proud of him — almost in tears in that last game. I think he proven he’s a big-time goalie"

Calvin Pickard spent the majority of his first three pro seasons in the minors. It’s not uncommon for goaltenders to mature into solid NHLers in their mid-20s, meaning his best hockey should still be ahead of him. He signed a two-year, US$2-million bridge deal with the Avs last summer and could be a very attractive target for the Vegas Golden Knights in next month’s expansion draft.

A published report suggested the Avs would protect the often-injured Varlamov, who had season-ending hip surgery on Jan. 26, and expose Pickard in the expansion draft. Pickard becomes a restricted free agent following the 2017-18 season.

"I guess it could go either way with what we’re going to do," said Pickard, explaining he has not received an indication from Colorado GM Joe Sakic about which goaltender will be protected. "It’s definitely in the back of my mind, but it’s out of my control now. I got to play a lot of games this year and they got a good look at me in Denver.

"I’m trying not to think about it."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

Chet Pickard will be packing his bags for a new hockey home next fall.

The 27-year-old Winnipeg product has signed with Adler Mannheim, a powerhouse in Germany's Deutsche Eishockey Liga, after two seasons with the Iserlohn Roosters. The former first-round NHL draft pick played in Sweden and Denmark before finding himself in the DEL at the start of 2015-16.

"The last two years, personally, have been my best two years as a professional," Pickard said on Friday. "I don't know why that is. I've definitely matured as a person and simplified my game as a goalie, so my goal is to prolong my career as long as I can and be able to make a living."

Playing for a winning program helped inspire the move to Mannheim, but Pickard said it was more than that.

"It was a combination of a lot of things," he said. "I wanted an opportunity to win — I feel like the team I'm going to competes to win every year and there's certain aspects away from hockey; my wife is able to work there, too, so that obviously helps as well."

Pickard and his wife, Meghan Corbett, have a busy life off the ice, too. They have a daughter, Willow, who was born seven months ago in Germany and Meghan, a school teacher when she lived in Winnipeg, now teaches English online and will also have the opportunity to work at the Mannheim's international school.

Through it all, Pickard still thinks about reaching the big time in North America.

"I've never ruled out the NHL, and that's definitely a goal to come back to North America, because that's where everyone wants to play," said Pickard, who has never played an NHL game. "But the situation has to be right. Germany is a great league, there are a lot of great players over there. I think it's very underrated. And there's some great places to play — the atmosphere in the rinks is insane. So it's a really passionate country for hockey."

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store

Scroll down to load more

Top