Riders will be physical test in opener

The Bombers got their first look at the Saskatchewan Roughriders, who opened the 2017 CFL schedule with a 17-16 road loss to the Montreal Alouettes Thursday night.

Winnipeg is the lone team without a game this week because of a Week 1 bye, but is already preparing for its season-opener against the Riders in Regina on Canada Day. Bombers coach Mike O’Shea was asked what his first impression was of the Riders, having now watched them play a regular-season game after battling them in the pre-season.

"I think they’re a physical team. I think they’re athletic. They fly around," O’Shea said. "There wasn’t too many times where you didn’t see more than one green and white jersey tackling the ball carrier. There was always a swarm.

"We’ll break them down a little more detailed in the next couple days. It’s tough with the TV copy to really get a sense scheme-wise because the angles are different and the way the camera follows the ball. They’re going to be a good football team."

The game featured Riders’ No. 1 quarterback Kevin Glenn, the former Bombers QB who had a second stint in Winnipeg last season after being acquired in a trade with the Alouettes. Glenn, 38, equipped with a stellar group of receivers that feature the likes of Duron Carter and Naaman Roosevelt, finished with an impressive stat line: 31-for-44 for 298 yards and a touchdown, with one interception.

It was the kind of night that didn’t come as much of a surprise to Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols, who made it clear the Riders aren’t the same team who finished the 2016 season tied with the Toronto Argonauts for the worst record at 5-13.

"There are a lot of veteran quarterbacks across the league now that have a lot of starts under their belt and you can expect whoever you’re playing against they’re going to put up points, and I know that Kevin is going to do a good job," Nichols said. "I know for us as an offence, if anything happens we’re going to have the defence’s back and they’re going to have ours and it’s really going to come down to the things that we preach: going hard and doing our jobs.

"I know a lot of the guys from last year," he added. "It was tough sledding to put up points against them last year and I expect a little bit more of the same this year. We know we’re going to have to take care of the football and make plays when we’re there."

Speaking of quarterbacks, O’Shea finally proclaimed his backup pivot, anointing Dominique Davis as his No. 2 ahead of Dan LeFevour. Both Davis and LeFevour were impressive in the pre-season, but ultimately someone had to be picked and the winner is Davis.

Harris down but not out

Andrew Harris was limited to a spectator for Friday’s practice after pulling up lame midway through Thursday’s workout. The Bombers running back looked to be in some noticeable discomfort, favouring his left leg as he sat out for the rest of practice. He was in sweats and a hoody Friday and after practice O’Shea said he was confident the issue was minor and he expected Harris back in the lineup ahead of next week’s game against the Riders.

It wasn’t all bad news for the Bombers on the injury front. Canadian receiver Matt Coates returned to practice for the first time since May 29, the second day of training camp, and Roc Carmichael was also back with the linebackers group after missing the past two days.

