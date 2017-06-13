Rifles fitting right in at Bomber training camp

Xander Tachinski is only 21 but he's already a grizzled veteran of the CFL training camp grind.

"I've learned a lot but some of the most important things I've learned are just about being a pro," said Tachinski, a wide receiver from the Prairie Football Conference's Winnipeg Rifles who's in his second training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. "I've learned how to come to the field every day, how to prepare yourself, how to take care of your body (and) how to critically analyze yourself in film."

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Winnipeg Blue Bomber's Zander Tachinski at camp, Tuesday.

BORIS MINKEVICH / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS From left Michael Ritchott and Andrew Ricard at Bomber practice Tuesday.

Tachinski participated in rookie and main training camp with the Blue Bombers in 2016 and was asked back again this spring. He's showing that good junior players can make a lasting impression in the pros.

So are fellow Rifles Michael Ritchott, Andrew Ricard and Brendan Naujoks. Tachinski and Ricard, a defensive back, suited up for Winnipeg's first pre-season game in Regina Saturday night while Ritchott, a running back, remains in camp hoping for some game action. All four are expected to return to the Rifles for the 2017 season, but the CFL apprenticeship should be invaluable.

What has been the lasting lesson for Ritchott?

"Details," said the PFC's second-leading rusher from 2016 season. "Everybody is into the little things here. No stone goes unturned. In film, we break down the play, we'll watch it 10 times before we go to the next play. Making sure that everyone is doing the exact assignment, the footwork is compete, you're tracking and you're reading is competely right as well."

Ricard, meanwhille, has felt right at home.

"The nerves went away I guess the second day of practice," said Ricard. "I'm learning tons from my coaches, from the vets, from other players. So, that's been awesome, right, and I'm going to take that back and take it a far as I'm going to go with it."

His CFL debut isn't something Ricard will easily forget.

"The game was amazing," said Ricard, a 6-2, 195-pound safety. "The experience, the fans, the loudness, it was a little bit overwhelming. But once you settle into the game, you can block that out. It was a great first CFL game, that's for sure."

Winnipeg head coach Mike O'Shea understands the four Rifles have serious aspirations of becoming pros some day.

"They're taking a lot of reps and they certainly don't look out of place...," said O'Shea. "You throw 80-something guys in a meeting room and the new guys are the new guys. Nobody knows their story or that they play junior football here in Winnipeg. And the DBs that have been beat by Xander Tachinski wouldn't think he's a junior and the guys that have been covered by Andrew Ricard don't think he's a junior and the guys that have missed a shot on a tackle or couldn't cover Brendan Naujoks, wouldn't know they're juniors.

"You just know they're working and working hard, so I'm not even going to say it's a surprise."

Tachinski, a 6-3, 210-pounder, played in the second quarter but was not targeted with a pass Saturday night.

"I was nervous for the first couple of plays but once I got that out of the way, it was just football," said Tachinski. "It was so much fun playing in front of a large crowd like that. It was a great game to be a part of."

Ritchott, a Grant Park High School product, played his first two seasons of junior with the Vancouver Island Raiders before returning to play for the Rifles. The 5-9, 185-pounder hopes to follow in the footsteps of current Blue Bombers tailback Andrew Harris, who kick-started his career with the same Islanders.

"I felt more competitive this year," said Ritchott. "Definitely last year was more of a growing process, feeling the game out, seeing how fast everybody is and seeing the level of play. This year I felt a lot more competitive and I learned a lot more. I wasn't trying to learn the game again. I was more observing things as much as I could and trying to bring it back to my program as well.

"I definitely want to be at this level next year and I want to compete with these guys."

