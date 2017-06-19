June 19, 2017

Sports

Roblin rearguard a likely pick at draft

Josh Brook coming off a fine year with Moose Jaw Warriors

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 06/19/2017 4:00 AM | Comments:

Ty Lewis was like a lot of 14-year-olds back in 2013 — a little guy with big dreams.

The Brandon product was only 5-6 and 125 pounds when his hometown Wheat Kings selected him in the third round of the Western Hockey League Bantam Draft. Fortunately for Lewis, he’s grown some in the last four years and the sport, particularly at the major junior and NHL levels, has changed in a fundamental way.

Big is still almost always better but smaller, faster skilled players are getting a chance to succeed like never before.

"I was never a big kid growing up and I was kind of a late bloomer physically," says the 19-year-old Lewis, who has blossomed into a high-scoring 5-11 3/4, 185-pound left-winger. "Didn’t start growing until I was 15, 16. I always had to work a bit harder growing up because I was smaller. I’m thankful for that."

Lewis has perservered through some tough times to get where he’s at.

As a 16-year-old, his WHL season was limited to two games by a broken arm that required surgery (seven screws and a steel plate were inserted to repair a radial bone). When he was finally healthy, he was returned to the AAA midget ranks.

As a 17-year-old, shoulder problems limited him to 48 games with the Wheat Kings but he was still able to score 23 points, including 10 goals. It was his draft year and he hadn’t shown enough to warrant being picked by an NHL team.

In 2016-17, finally healthy and filling a prominent role on a rebuilding team, his skill and productivity started to flash as he scored 30 times and totalled 68 points in 70 games.

Pro scouts needed to pay closer attention as Lewis, who was the NHL Central Scouting’s 159th ranked skater among North Americans at mid-season before vaulting to 59th overall in the final rankings. He appears likely to be a mid- to late-round selection when the NHL Draft is held in Chicago next week.

It’s a growing trend in the NHL -- overage players passed over in previous years are getting the call on draft day. In fact, the Toronto Maple Leafs selected five overage players in the 2016 draft, including centre Adam Brooks, a Winnipegger playing with the Regina Pats. Brooks, who was bypassed in two drafts before he became the WHL’s scoring champion in 2015-16 and piled up 250 pounts in 138 games over two seasons, is one of a number of small- to medium-sized players getting closer consideration from the pros.

Now, NHL clubs are loathe to let a smaller player such as Tyler Johnson -- a talented but undrafted WHLer who has emerged as a star in the NHL -- slide through the draft process competely.

Lewis is driving for the same sort of recognition.

"The thing about Ty is his relentless work ethic off the ice in the off-season," said Wheat Kings director of scouting Darren Ritchie. "He’s the hardest working guy. He’s always getting better. He’s on the ice, he’s in the gym, he’s going to keep getting better...

"He’s a young looking guy. He’s got the baby face. I think he can still grow a little more."

Lewis, most probably one of the fastest players in major-junior hockey, comes by his speed honestly. He’s worked at since he was very small.

His father Dave, a long-time Grade 7 and 8 school teacher at Brandon’s George Fitton School, moonlights with a power skating and hockey skills business he calls The Hockey Factory, and Ty has been a dedicated pupil for many years.

"It’s a slow process and it’s a very fine, detailed process but with time and effort players can really improve," says Dave Lewis, who was an undersized forward with the Brandon University Bobcats in the late ‘80s. "His initial goal was to make the Wheat Kings, which was a pretty big goal for him. Now that’s attained, he’s hoping to play at a higher level. Stick with the process, keep working at it and see what happens."

Ritchie, who compares Ty to breakout Pittsburgh Penguins star Jake Guentzel ("he’s that kind of a player," Ritchie says), believes the teen’s skillset translates well to the modern game.

"What he’s really good at is his forecheck," said Ritchie. "Because of his speed, because of his smarts, he turns pucks over on the forecheck. I don’t think people give him enough credit for it."

Dave Lewis says changes in the game have helped to inspire his son.

"I think it’s huge," said Dave Lewis. "When I played, those can-openers (a now outlawed defensive tactic) and hooking guys around the waist on the backcheck, it slowed the game down so much. The bigger, stronger guys had much more of an advantage. Now the pace of the game and the speed and how the game is called allows those (smaller) players to use their skills to be way more effective."

Ty Lewis remains low key about his draft prospects. Although he has an agent, the Saskatoon-based Michael Kaye, he won’t travel to Chicago for the travel but plans to follow it closely from home.

"I’m not too sure what’s going to happen. Hopefully things work out," said Lewis. "I’m going to stay home i think, treat it like a normal day as best as I can. I’ll probably be aware of what’s going on."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.caTwitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

Morgan Geekie has done his best to make his second crack at the NHL Draft a success.

The 18-year-old from Strathclair, a small town on the Yellowhead Highway between Neepawa and Russell, is another second-year draft eligible player and is ranked 45th among North American skaters.

Geekie, the son of former Brandon Wheat Kings blue-liner Craig Geekie, had a solid though unspectacular 2015-16 rookie season in the WHL, amassing 25 points with the Tri-City Americans.

He admitted he wasn’t really on the NHL’s radar last summer.

“I was pretty much off the map. I wasn’t projected to (go) anywhere. It was really more of a growing season for me. It was helped me have the year I had (in 2016-17), and, hopefully, a couple of years to come,” he said.

“I used the disappointment of getting passed over as some motivation, and it definitely helped me pursue my goals for years to come.”

Indeed, the 6-2, 190-pound centre took a major step in his development, scoring 35 goals and adding 55 assists for 90 points while playing all 72 games.

He’s expected to be a mid-round selection on the second day of the draft, June 24.

Geekie said the improvement was due to the experience and knowledge he gained the previous season when his coaches showed enough trust in his defensive abilities to throw him out in all situations.

“It was probably the most influential year of all the hockey I’ve played. I got a lot of different opportunities. I was killing penalties and in roles that I’d never played before,” he said. “They weren’t production roles like I was used to, but I it allowed me to grow as a player… and allowed me to see the game from a different perspective.

“Coming into the league as a first-year player is hard, and so that second year I had more experience and more comfort playing. Things definitely took off that second year.”

Geekie said he’ll likely follow the draft from home with his parents, siblings and a few friends.

“It’s excitement with what’s coming up. But I’m trying to keep level-headed and not put too much weight on it,” he said.

Last month, Geekie was invited with dozens of other draft-eligible players to the NHL Draft Combine in Buffalo, N.Y., where he endured a number of medical and rigorous fitness tests and interviews by representatives from about 16 NHL teams.

He said being on the hot seat wasn’t all that bad.

“It’s a different situation being the centre of attention like that. It’s something you get comfortable with the more you do. It’s an interesting time and you get some interesting questions.”

The most off-the-wall query he received?

“If I could have dinner with anyone living, deceased or fictional, who would it be? That one sticks out the most,” Geekie said. “I said (physicist and author) Stephen Hawking. He’s a pretty acclaimed person who has been through a lot, and I’m sure I could learn something from over dinner.”

-- Jason Bell

