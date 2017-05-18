May 18, 2017

cloudy

Winnipeg
9° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help
   
Sports

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Scheifele named Kitchener-Waterloo athlete of the year

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 05/18/2017 11:09 AM | Comments:

Petr David Josek / The Associated Press</p><p>Mark Scheifele is playing for Canada in the Ice Hockey World Championships in Europe.</p>

Petr David Josek / The Associated Press

Mark Scheifele is playing for Canada in the Ice Hockey World Championships in Europe.

Star centre Mark Scheifele of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets has been named the Kitchener-Waterloo and area athlete of the year for 2016.

Scheifele, a 24-year-old Kitchener, Ont., product, is currently playing for Canada at the world championship in Cologne, Germany. He was honoured earlier this week after generating 32 goals and 82 points for the Jets in 2016-17.

He was one of eight nominees for the award, which also included Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, mid-amateur golf champion and NHL referee Garrett Rank and pro lacrosse player Dhane Smith.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Read more by Mike Sawatzky.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store

Scroll down to load more

Top