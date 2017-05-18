Scheifele named Kitchener-Waterloo athlete of the year

Star centre Mark Scheifele of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets has been named the Kitchener-Waterloo and area athlete of the year for 2016.
Scheifele, a 24-year-old Kitchener, Ont., product, is currently playing for Canada at the world championship in Cologne, Germany. He was honoured earlier this week after generating 32 goals and 82 points for the Jets in 2016-17.
He was one of eight nominees for the award, which also included Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, mid-amateur golf champion and NHL referee Garrett Rank and pro lacrosse player Dhane Smith.
