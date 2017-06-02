Signposts on the road of history

It remains among the most iconic goals of the European Cup.

Slightly more than 27 years ago at what is now the Ernst-Happel-Stadion in Vienna, AC Milan defender Alessandro Costacurta accepted the ball in his own half of the park, dribbled as far as the half-way line and delivered a long, hard pass to Marco van Basten, who exquisitely flicked it into the path of fellow Dutchman Frank Rijkaard. Bursting past his marker, I Rossoneri midfielder left the Benfica defence in the dust and proceeded to beat goalkeeper Silvino with a shot from the outside of his right foot.

The 68th-minute strike proved the only goal of the match, after which Milan lifted Europe’s most prestigious trophy for a second time in as many years.

No team has repeated as continental champion in the nearly three decades since, so the goal is memorable for that reason, as well. It marked an achievement that by now is considered almost impossible—not quite unattainable by way of a curse, but maybe one of those recollections that yearningly hearkens back to a much different, perhaps more virtuous era of football history.

We tend to do that with our memories, given time. Those signposts we hammer into the varied terrain of our lives evoke — when we look back at them — a sort of nostalgia (not necessarily fondness or regret, but a longing to revisit what might have been good or prevent what might have been bad). And for many of us football — or any sport, really — is the inscription on the placard.

Not long after Milan’s historic triumph, UEFA introduced the Champions League and, with it, the opportunity for unprecedented investment that would quickly boost the club football economy to a previously inconceivable level. England’s Premier League also launched that summer in 1992, helping create a modern watershed in football’s narrative that makes the century and more leading up to it appear almost innocent, especially when we reminisce.

This is why Leicester City’s run to the Premier League title wasn’t just unlikely because of European football’s top-heavy, trickle-down, post-watershed economic reality, but also because it reminded us of something in the past — something rather more innocent and more authentic to the sport’s antiquity.

Milan’s back-to-back European Cups of 1989 and 1990 arouse similar sentiments. Of course, teams win consecutive domestic championships all the time and, if they haven’t managed the feat at Champions League level, it’s likely down to only the number of matches required to do it, the equalizer of an arms race in playing talent among the biggest clubs and — it goes without saying — plain old luck.

Even those spectacular Barcelona sides of Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez, Andres Iniesta and now Neymar and Luiz Suarez never made successive finals, never mind winning them. And so we continue to look back at Milan and, in doing so, at a very different time in football, at a certain flag in our pasts.

Since the founding of the Champions League only seven teams have succeeded one appearance in a final with another 12 months later: Milan, themselves, in 1993 and 1994; Ajax in 1995 and 1996; Juventus in 1996, 1997 and 1998 (they won just one of them); Valencia in 2000 and 2001 (they lost both); Manchester United in 2008 and 2009; Bayern Munich in 2012 and 2013 and — as of today — Real Madrid.

Having beaten city rivals Atletico Madrid last year at San Siro (Milan, again), Los Blancos will now look to defend the trophy against Juventus in Cardiff.

In addition to the weight of history they’ll also be up against the Serie A champions and Italian Cup winners who, with one more victory, would complete a first ever treble. In Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini I Bianconeri, they happen to boast the best defence in the world. They’re backstopped by legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. As a unit they shut out Barcelona over two legs in the quarter-finals.

But they also can score.

Gonzalo Higuain has 32 goals this season going into today’s contest and all-action attacker Paulo Dybala has 19. Impressively, seven Juventus players have found the back of the net at least five times this term.

Still, this final is primarily about Madrid and a chance at two European Cups on the bounce and a record 12th overall.

Who, after all, would bet against Cristiano Ronaldo on this stage? And midfielders Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are two of the best players in the world at their positions. Then there is defender Sergio Ramos — the ultimate big-game player who always seems to pop up with vital goals at crucial times.

As a match, this one probably will more resemble the tightly contested Milan-Benfica final than I Rossoneri’s 4-0 destruction of Steaua Bucharest the year before. (Fun bit of trivia: that game in Barcelona was nearly untelevised due to a strike action in Spain. In the end the Italian government jetted in the RAI crew.) And if Madrid prevails, the marker Milan planted will finally be moved to the present.

It’s a signpost we can almost already see as we look ahead to kickoff — one we’ll someday glance back at and that will conjure up memories both of the match and of ourselves: who we were and what we were doing in those spaces around it.

This is how we return to time — in our memories by looking back at something. But time also returns to us — in our foresight as we look ahead to the signpost that will shortly be wedged into the ground. It’s an eternal cycle, and football is one of the ways the cycle speaks.

It will be speaking today in Cardiff, speaking noisily, almost a roar. When we say history is loud or heavy — something we can sense — or that it is here, now, with us, this is why.

Game on.

