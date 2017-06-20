Starting middle linebacker will stay a secret until Saskatchewan game

Sam Hurl and Kyle Knox competed throughout training camp to earn the starting middle linebacker job with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Well, CFL training camps are over and Winnipeg's regular-season opener is 11 days away. The winner is...?

"I don't want to give away anything, really, going into Saskatchewan," said Hurl following practice at Investors Group Field Tuesday afternoon. "I think it will be better if no one knows what's going on. I know both me and Knoxie are feeling healthy, we're good to go. We've both had good camps and we're exciting to get into Week 1 and work on this bye week and get into Week 2 and take on Saskatchewan."

Winnipeg's defence surrendered 455 yards against in a 38-38 tie with the visiting Edmonton Eskimos Thursday but Hurl said the Blue Bombers' basic look had much to do with the big numbers.

"That definitely plays a role," said Hurl. "We were playing very vanilla, pretty simple and we just playing our assignments and that's what we were playing. We weren't trying to go up and above. I definitely think that played a role."

INJURY UPDATE

Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea hopes to have linebacker/defensive back Maurice Leggett (lower body) ready for the July 1 opener while another veteran import, defensive back Bruce Johnson (upper body), is "still wearing a cast" but could suit up in Regina.

