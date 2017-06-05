Subban's shenanigans wear thin on Penguins, purists

P.K. Subban is winning — on the ice and off of it.

He doesn’t care if you — or Sidney Crosby — likes it or not.

The polarizing Nashville Predators defenceman has always stood out in a game that in recent years has been largely denuded of its personality — and personalities — by the era of sports as high finance.

Flamboyance and individuality are very much looked down upon in a sport where a Winnipegger nicknamed ‘Captain Serious’ is among the most revered players in the sport.

As a result, Subban — as flamboyantly individual a player as you will find this side of the NBA — has always rankled the hockey purists who prefer their NHL hockey players to be seen and not heard.

Long before Crosby made his distaste for Subban clear this past week, it was NBC analyst/neanderthal Mike Milbury ripping Subban as a "clown" for — hold your breath — showing off some dance moves on the ice during the pre-game warmup.

As Milbury, Crosby and the Montreal Canadiens — to their eternal regret — see it, there is a "right way" to play hockey and it is not the way the free-spirited Subban is doing it, on or off the ice.

Yet in a series in which we’ve now heard more about Subban’s halitosis than we ever needed to know, it is Subban and the Predators who look very much like a group who will have the last laugh when the dust settles on the 2017 Stanley Cup final.

With a 4-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 4 in Nashville Monday night, a final that Nashville once trailed 2-0 is now tied 2-2 and down to a best-of-three series in which Subban and the Predators have all the momentum.

If hoisting a Stanley Cup isn’t "the right way" to play the game, I’ve somehow missed a pretty important memo.

Subban has accomplished the near impossible this series, getting under the skin of Crosby and getting the future first-ballot hall of famer off his game in a way I don’t know we’ve ever seen a Crosby opponent do before.

You knew Crosby’s distaste for Subban had crossed over into seething hatred when he said of Subban over the weekend: "He likes the attention."

In Crosby’s world, of course, that would be the worst thing he could ever accuse an opponent of doing — putting self before team.

The fact Crosby was saying it about Subban midway through a Stanley Cup final — when hockey players are normally in full platitude mode — speaks volumes about just how much Subban has gotten into the head of Crosby and, by extension, the entire Penguins lineup in this series.

Look, I have no idea if Crosby actually accused Subban of having bad breath during Game 3, as Subban alleged. The whole thing sounded like gamesmanship to me.

Players never talk about what is said among themselves on the ice and when a reporter asked Subban after Game 3 what he and Crosby were arguing about on the ice at one point, I think the Nashville defenceman decided to pull an LBJ.

The former American president was losing a congressional campaign early in his political career when it’s said Lyndon Johnson gathered his aides and asked them to circulate a rumour that his opponent had been having, well, relations with a farmyard animal.

"But sir," an alarmed aide is said to have responded, "we can’t say that. It’s not true."

"Of course it isn’t true," Johnson replied. "I just want to make him deny it."

Johnson went on to turn around that campaign and you couldn’t help get the feeling this weekend, watching the greatest player of our generation being forced to deny he accused another player of having bad breath, as the moment the Penguins’ campaign for a Stanley Cup repeat started circling the drain.

The rap on Subban — and it was a big part of the reason Montreal shipped him off to Nashville last summer in exchange for Shea Weber — is that all the shenanigans that come with Subban are a distraction.

That’s true enough, I suppose. But in this series, the only ones being distracted by Subban are Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins.

That’s by design. Subban is a flake but he’s not stupid. On the contrary. Remember all the heat on Preds goalie Pekka Rinne immediately after a terrible outing in Game 2 put his team down 2-0 in the series? It was no coincidence Subban chose that moment to take all the heat off his goaltender and put it on himself by guaranteeing a win in Game 3, Joe Namath-style.

With time and space to compose himself courtesy of Subban, Rinne had a great bounceback game in Game 3 and was sensational again Monday night.

Say what you want about Subban, he walks the talk. Most NHL players show up once a year for a meet and greet at a kids hospital, cameras in tow, and then call that their "giving back" for a season.

Subban? His $10 million donation to a Montreal children’s hospital two years ago was nothing less than "the biggest philanthropic commitment by a sports figure in Canadian history," according to news reports at the time.

This series? Subban had an assist Monday night, once again led the Preds in ice time and has been a huge part all series long of a smothering Nashville defensive scheme that has the defending Stanley Cup champions struggling to muster a shot on goal, much less actually score one.

It should surprise no one that a player such as Subban has so quickly found a home — and a role — in a city such as Nashville, where the only thing bigger than the hair is the belt buckles.

The South likes big personalities, and this one has Nashville two wins from a most unlikely of Stanley Cups.

The Habs? They’ve got Weber and his monstrous contract, not to mention another extended summer to think about a Stanley Cup drought that will hit a quarter-century in this country next year.

The right way? It’s whatever it takes to hoist a Cup.

