Tachinski runs

It was a beautiful summer day – the perfect weather to go outside and play, but Victoria Tachinski, who was 5 at the time, had no desire to leave the couch.

The 2004 Summer Olympics were on television and she didn't want to miss a second of the action. All she wanted to do was watch people "run in circles".

"(My parents) said it was so weird because nobody in my family ever participated in track and field. I kinda just fell in love with the sport and I told them one day, I'm going to do this for Canada." said Tachinski, who is competing this week at the Manitoba high school track and field championships in the 200-, 400- and 800-metre events for the Vincent Massey Trojans.

Tachinski says track and field have been her passion ever since, and the 17-year old track star already has quite the impressive resume.

She won silver at the 2016 New Balance Indoor Nationals in the 200m and 400m, won bronze (and broke a Canadian record) at the World Junior Track and Field Championships in the 4x400m team relay and has the junior women record in the 400m and 800m for the Canadian junior national team. Tachinski also entered the Manitoba high school record books at last year's provincials when she broke the record for the fastest time in the 400m.

"It's a huge honour to have your name in the (record) book. If you look down the list, there are so many great names in there and athletes that have accomplished so much.I feel it would be really cool to have my name in there a couple times," she says.

Her success on the track hasn't gone unnoticed, as over 20 different American schools recruited her. After visiting five different schools down south, Tachinski decided to continue her career in the fall at Penn State.

"They have a really fantastic 400 and 800 m program there, which are the events that I enjoy the most. I have such a good connection with the coach already. I've been down there twice for visits already and I just feel like it's the team where I fit in the most, and where I can be myself," she says.

But before Tachinski races against the best the NCAA has to offer, she has some goals for the near future.

Tachinski is aiming to break the Manitoba high school provincials 200m and 800m records on Saturday. The 800m record was set by another Trojan, Julia Zrinya, with a time of 2:09.05 in 2012 and the 200m record hasn't been touched since 1980 when Tanya Brothers of John Taylor finished with a time of 00:24:05.

Liam Francis, a teacher and track and field coach at Vincent Massey since 2006, says it would be no surprise to see Tachinski get her name in the record book again this week.

"Every time she steps on the track, she breaks a record," says Francis. "She gets better every race."

Francis says in all his years of coaching, Tachinski is right near the top of the list of the most impressive athletes that he has seen.

"We've had some really good athletes come through that have gone down to the state and have broken provincial records, but her times are above and beyond anything we've seen come through our school," he says.

Tachinski is also looking forward to competing in the Canada Games next month here in the city. She believes she has a big advantage over the competition as she trains at the University of Manitoba Stadium, where the track events for the games are being held, at least four times a week.

"I've done a lot of competing away from my hometown, so it's super exciting being able to have all my family and friends come watch me (at the Canada Games)."

Tachinski takes it one race at a time, but her dream is to one day represent Canada at the Olympics. She says she's been really lucky to represent her country at several events already in her career.

"It's honestly so amazing. I love Canada so much and I really hope to come back here when I'm done my university career. It's just awesome to represent something that you love."

If it's up to Tachinski, one day little Canadian girls will stay inside on a beautiful summer day and watch her on television.

