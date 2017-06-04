Team-first mentality permeates Bombers

Professional sports can be unforgiving, at times resembling more of a business than a game.

That is especially true in the Canadian Football League, where contracts aren’t guaranteed and careers, on average, last only a few years. Competing for your job is as every day as stretching or working out in the gym. What makes it even more merciless is that it’s not unusual to see one player replaced by a younger — and sometimes cheaper — teammate.

Given that, to want to actively help out someone who could eventually take your spot is just crazy, right? Not for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. In fact, it’s the single most important part to building a winner, both on the field and off.

"Being part of a winning team trumps a lot of the personal goals," Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said after practice Saturday at Investors Group Field. "You end up with a group of guys every year that recognize that the better the players are around them the more of a chance we are to succeed and reach our goals."

As for those players who double as teachers, O’Shea said: "I don’t think those guys are looking over their shoulder all the time. I think they’ve got the bigger picture in mind all the time."

Perhaps one of the more intriguing teacher-student scenarios taking place during Bombers training camp is the one between defensive tackles Jake Thomas, now in his sixth season with the Blue and Gold, and rookie Faith Ekakitie. With the exit of Keith Shologan, who was released in the off-season after just one year of a two-year deal, it looked as if Thomas was primed to start on the interior of the Bombers D-line. But with Ekakitie selected with the first overall pick in May’s CFL Draft, that’s no longer as clear.

Thomas said his relationship with Ekakitie hasn’t been tense, nor does he worry about where he figures to be on the depth chart when the Bombers open the regular season Week 2 in Regina against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Instead of picturing himself potentially starting on the sidelines he remembers what it was like when he first joined the league in 2012.

"I was lucky enough to have Bryant Turner (now with the B.C. Lions) take me under his wing. Every year you really want to help the young guys out, especially for me since I know how hard the adjustment can be," Thomas said. "We always talk about it as a team that you want to help anywhere you can, especially with the younger guys, because the better they are the more they’re going to push and hopefully that brings out the best in you. I don’t care who starts. I just want to win Grey Cups here."

That desire to bring the best out in every player and willingness to do your part in achieving that goal of one day hoisting the championship trophy is an integral part of the transformation under O’Shea and general manager Kyle Walters over the past three years.

Since their first season together in 2014, O’Shea and Walters have been rigorous in how they’ve tweaked the roster, improving both the overall talent and character of the team. What’s more, the lineup now consists of many players who have been around for at least a year, meaning there are more people in the locker room that understand the team-first mentality and expectations in order to preserve that culture.

"We all know why we’re here and the way Mike works," said veteran receiver Julian Feoli-Gudino. "You can feel it with the guys and the enthusiasm that we have. A lot of guys have been here now for three, four years so there’s that camaraderie also, those core values on the team that are being spread to everyone else. You can see it definitely."

That atmosphere has created a humble and hungry bunch. Of course, some players will inevitably feel more comfortable than others but no one believes they’re untouchable.

Defensive back T.J. Heath joined Winnipeg midway through last season as part of the Drew Willy trade to Toronto. Heath was leading the Argonauts in interceptions when he was dealt and would eventually pick up where he left off with the Bombers, ending the season tied with Maurice Leggett for most picks with seven and was voted as a CFL All-Star.

But even coming off a successful campaign does little to ease Heath and where he feels he belongs in a competitive Bombers secondary. He, too, knows he has to prove his value not only from year to year, but also from day to day.

"You can never feel secure, you can never get relaxed," Heath said. "You can never get relaxed but if you’re competing all day, every day there’s really nothing to worry about."

