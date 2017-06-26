Teemu Selanne heading to Hall of Fame

The Finnish Flash is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Teemu Selanne, who retired from the NHL following the 2013-14 season after 21 seasons, including four with the Winnipeg Jets, will be inducted into the Hall with six others at a ceremony on Nov. 13. It was his first year of eligibility for enshrinement in the Hockey Hall.

"When I was a little boy growing up here in Finland, if somebody would've told me I would be in the Hockey Hall of Fame one day, it would be really, really hard to believe that. I'm so happy right now." -Teemu Selanne

"I was very excited," Selanne told TSN Monday when asked to describe how he got the news via telephone from HHOF president Lanny McDonald. "It’s an amazing feeling, it’s hard to describe that. It’s a huge honour and to be honest, I was a little bit waiting for the phone call today...

Selanne said he treasured his time in the Manitoba capital.

"I’m so happy that I had a chance to start my career in Winnipeg," he said. "I didn’t really know so much in Winnipeg when I went there, but I learned very quickly what kind of place it was and how great the people and how friendly the people are and how big the hockey is to that city…. I would not trade that for anything. It was only four years, but when I was there they made me feel so good."

Selanne holds or shares 18 NHL records, including the rookie goal-scoring mark of 76 established with the Jets in 1992-93. The 46-year-old native of Helsinki is also the all-time leading scorer in Winter Olympic hockey competition and only the second Finn to reach the Hall of Fame. Former Edmonton Oilers star Jari Kurri preceded him.

Selanne finished his career with 684 goals, 773 assists and 1,457 points in 1,451 NHL games.

Selanne will be joined in the player category by former Canadian women's national team star Danielle Goyette and former NHLers Dave Andreychuk, Mark Rechi and Paul Kariya.

In the builder category, long-time University of Alberta head coach Clare Drake and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs will also be inducted.

The HHOF induction weekend is slated for Nov. 10-13 in Toronto.

