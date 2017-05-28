Tempo high on first day of Bombers training camp

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers opened training camp Sunday with nearly 90 players hitting the turf at Investors Group Field.

Rain poured down before the workout got underway shortly after 9 a.m. The rain was sporadic throughout the three-hour practice, but the clouds eventually parted, allowing some sun to shine on the hundreds of fans who showed up.

Because it was opening day, most of the time was spent going through different formations. The excitement picked up once the offence-versus-defence drills began, with the crowd cheering for every catch and break-up.

Head coach Mike O’Shea said he was pleased with Day 1.

"I didn’t hear anyone talk about the weather or anything like that," O’Shea said. "They were pretty focused. I thought we got a lot of plays in. We got more plays in than we had planned, which is good. The tempo was pretty high for that to happen, and I think there were a couple things on film that we can really teach from. It’s all positive."

It was apparent the long off-season, which began after a heartbreaking 32-31 loss to the B.C. Lions in the West Division semifinal — has taken its toll on the returning veterans, many of whom seemed relieved and energized.

"You go through the off-season and you’re training and doing everything you can to get ready but it can’t come sooner," said Bombers running back Andrew Harris. "Once it’s here, you get in that locker room and see all these guys again and it’s a great feeling."

Two players were missing due to injury — veteran defensive back Kevin Fogg and rookie defensive tackle Ian Marouf — but neither seems serious, O’Shea said.

He said Fogg underwent surgery, but didn’t specify the nature of the operation. Fogg missed the West semifinal with a foot injury.

Marouf has a minor lower-body injury, one the Bombers won’t rush. It will likely be at least another week before he returns.

jeff.hamilton@freepress.mb.catwitter: @jeffkhamilton