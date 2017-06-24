THREE MANITobans off to worlds

Three Manitoban athletes will be representing the red and white on the world stage in their respective sports.
Amy Clarkson of St. Andrews has been named to Ringette Canada’s senior national women’s roster. The veteran goalie will try to help Canada win a medal at the 2017 world ringette championship, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont.
Mikael Clegg, who is also from St. Andrews, and Eric Loeppky of Steinbach have been named to Canada’s U21 men’s volleyball roster that will compete in the Czech Republic for the FIVB U21 World Championship from June 23 to July 2. Clegg is a setter at the University of Winnipeg and Loeppky, a left side, helped the University of Trinity Western win the 2016-17 USports national championship.
You can comment on most stories on winnipegfreepress.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.