THREE MANITobans off to worlds

Three Manitoban athletes will be representing the red and white on the world stage in their respective sports.

Amy Clarkson of St. Andrews has been named to Ringette Canada’s senior national women’s roster. The veteran goalie will try to help Canada win a medal at the 2017 world ringette championship, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3 at the Hershey Centre in Mississauga, Ont.

Mikael Clegg, who is also from St. Andrews, and Eric Loeppky of Steinbach have been named to Canada’s U21 men’s volleyball roster that will compete in the Czech Republic for the FIVB U21 World Championship from June 23 to July 2. Clegg is a setter at the University of Winnipeg and Loeppky, a left side, helped the University of Trinity Western win the 2016-17 USports national championship.