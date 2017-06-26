Today is the first day of the rest of my Twitter-free life

Billionaire Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel — the guy behind PayPal and one of the earliest investors in Facebook — once observed that the technological revolution he and other moguls like him helped usher in has mostly failed to live up to its hype.

We were promised The Jetsons, but instead life today still looks pretty much like it did in The Jeffersons.

Or, as Thiel put it: "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 140 characters."

Thiel wrote that line back in 2011 and the intervening six years have simply proven how utterly worthless that tradeoff has been.

The invention of the steam engine changed human history forever. The invention of Twitter and its 140-character messages gave us the Kardashians.

And you cannot help but wonder if, had the timing of those inventions been reversed, we’d still be rolling around in horse-pulled carriages today because James Watt was too preoccupied checking his online mentions every 10 minutes to usher in the industrial revolution.

All of which is why today, I add my name to the growing ranks of journalists, politicians, celebrities and athletes who have announced they are quitting Twitter.

I do not expect this announcement to go viral — on Twitter or anywhere else.

My 4,359 Twitter followers (I checked for one final time on Monday morning) ranks me in the top two to three per cent of Twitter users worldwide, but it’s still a tiny fraction of the followings many of my journalism colleagues have amassed over the years.

And so, I have no illusions: Twitter will continue to function quite nicely Tuesday without me, just as surely as this venerable newspaper will once again come out the day after I hang up my fedora.

I needed Twitter more than Twitter needed me. Or at least I thought I did, until I spent most of the past month living and working quite nicely without it and realized — like of a lot of much smarter people before me — that the promises of Twitter were just as empty as those flying-car promises.

We got taken for a ride, all right. And we’ve got no one to blame but our gullible selves, as computer scientist Cal Newport succinctly pointed out in a column for the New York Times last November entitled, "Quit Social Media. Your Career Might Depend On It."

"In a capitalist economy, the market rewards things that are rare and valuable. Social media use is decidedly not rare or valuable," Newport wrote. "Any 16-year-old with a smartphone can invent a hashtag or repost a viral article. The idea that if you engage in enough of this low-value activity, it will somehow add up to something of high value in your career is the same dubious alchemy that forms the core of most snake oil and flimflam in business."

It says something about the sorry state of journalism and journalists that we have been among the most enthusiastic purchasers of all that Twitter snake oil.

The original promise of Twitter to journalists was twofold: at a time the entire media landscape was undergoing a seismic shift, it would give journalists a foothold in the digital world and allow both journalists and media companies to build an online "brand." Second, it would be the newswire to end all newswires, a 24-hour ticker of the latest news developments throughout the world that would put Reuters, Associated Press and Canadian Press to shame.

Well, we’re a decade into this experiment and what has emerged is that far too many journalists are spending huge swaths of their day effectively working for Twitter, instead of their own readers, listeners and viewers. And the result is predictable — they aren’t actually producing much in the way of worthwhile journalism that anyone wants to buy.

Want to know the score in the Jets game? There’s lots of reporters in this town who are breathlessly tweeting every goal, penalty and whistle — for reasons known only to them.

Want to know why six years into the Jets' return to Winnipeg this franchise is still struggling to build a playoff contender? You’re going to be hard-pressed to find that answer on Twitter, or anywhere else, in a world where far too many journalists are caught up in a competition to see who has the fastest thumbs.

Journalism has always been a profession that attracted more than its share of egomaniacs and raging insecurity complexes — often in the same person. And so the continuous feedback loop of Twitter has been like crack to a profession in constant need of the kind of reassurance that social media is uniquely suited to provide.

Remember Sally Field winning that long-awaited Oscar and proclaiming, "You like me, you really like me"? Well, Twitter will do that for you all day, every day in the form of retweets and "likes."

It’s a little burst of dopamine every time it happens. And, like most addictive behaviours, you feel compelled to continue long after you realize that it’s terrible for you.

Of course, for all the positive reinforcement Twitter delivers, the reverse is also true: the mob rules on social media and the Twitter mob makes a Great White look like a guppy when it comes to smelling blood in the water.

New York Times political columnist Bret Stephens is the latest big journalism name to quit Twitter, announcing over the weekend that he’d had enough of a social media feed in which a follower once advised him that he hoped he would be "Danny Pearl-ed" — a reference to the Wall Street Journal reporter who was decapitated in 2002 by Pakistani terrorists.

Stephens likened Twitter to pornography in the way it plays to our basest instincts and reduces everything to the lowest common denominator:

"(It’s) revealing but distorting, exciting but dulling, debasing to its users, and, well, ejaculatory. It’s bad for the soul and, as Donald Trump proves daily, bad for the country."

For the past month, I’ve used Twitter for no purpose other than to send out links to my column and the occasional piece of writing from elsewhere on the Internet that I wanted to share with my followers. And that’s something I plan to continue to do in the future.

Twitter isn’t good for much — and it’s not really good for sending out links, either. I’ve learned from experience that the surest way to have a story or column go viral is for it to hit Facebook, not Twitter.

It says a lot that my most popular tweet in the last 28 days was to a column that was headlined: "Like Mama always said, Calgary... stupid is as stupid does."

I hated that headline, but with the word "stupid" in it twice, Twitter gobbled it up more than anything else I fed it the last month. And still, it amounted to only a couple hundred extra readers.

Like I said, it’s not much, but it’s still something and I owe it to my employers to at least continue to tweet out my column links.

But what there won’t be any longer is any more wasted hours checking my ever-shrinking Twitter timeline — the 125 Twitter users I once followed had been whittled down to five in recent months. Most people in my profession follow 1,000 or more. I have no idea how they do it. Or why.

There will also be no more fretting about my mentions or wasting time interacting with people who think I should die of cancer because my opinion of their favourite sports team differs from their own.

I’m hoping the time not wasted on Twitter makes me a better, less-distracted columnist. But don’t hold your breath.

New York writer Hamilton Nolan wrote a piece last week for the blog Fusion entitled, "It is humanly impossible to be a good newspaper columnist."

Nolan’s thesis was that the very best of us might have one or two fully formed ideas a month that would be worthy of a column — and, let’s face it, newspaper columnists writing three or four times a week aren’t exactly the very best of us.

Add to all that the space and time constraints imposed upon columnists and you have an exercise that is doomed to failure, Nolan argued.

No argument here — as I prove most days.

Flying cars? You won’t be finding any in this space.

But if the best a guy can hope for is to — as Beckett put it — "fail better," I’m hoping that path begins with putting those abominable 140 characters behind me.

paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca