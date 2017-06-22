Training horses a true labour of love

The freight train from Miami, Man., arrived at Assiniboia Downs last week with a double hat trick of winners for 62-year-old trainer Elton Dickey, vaulting the third-year trainer to the top of the standings. But Dickey still considers himself more of a coal shoveller than an engineer.

The former standardbred trainer gets up at 3:45 a.m. each morning to drive to the track and doesn’t leave until after evening feeding at 5 p.m. seven days a week and much later if there’s evening racing.

Dickey now has 13 wins this season, three more than trainers Don Schnell, Jerry Gourneau and Tom Gardipy Jr.

"It’s a team effort and they all make me look good, the grooms, the exercise riders, the owners that let me run them in the right spots. You have to take it when you can get it. It’s not always a bed of roses. We’ll enjoy it while we can," Dickey said.

The grooms responsible for the double hat trick of recent wins are Katie MacLennan, Mel Merkel, Rae-Lynn Kropius, Kenroi (Cuba) Rowe and main exercise rider Devon Gittens.

The first trio of winners arrived last Wednesday and included Dickey’s 89-year-old dad Delmar Dickey’s Anointed Waters ($6), TG Stable’s Tiz a Cyclone ($4.90) and his own Victory ‘n Rouge ($3.20).

The second bunch of winners arrived Father’s Day in the form of Runaway Bay Stable’s Malibu Colony ($4) and Dickey’s own Stonehart Ridge ($2.80) and Joyful Glow ($8.30). Dickey’s partner Lori Mann is also involved in ownership on most of the horses.

"You have to have good owners who will let you run the horses where they can win," said Dickey, who also mentioned Tom Payne, Larry Falloon, Bob Pistawka and John Rocke as part of his ownership group. We’re assuming Lori is one of the good owners, too.

"She’d take them all home and have them for pets if she could," Dickey said with a smile.

Five of Dickey’s six recent winners were ridden by three-time (2000, 2001, 2005) local riding champion Rohan Singh, who has emerged from the pack with some career-best form this year. Two weeks ago, it was veteran jockey Adolfo Morales surging to the lead in the standings with four wins on a card. Singh followed suit on Father’s Day with four wins. Three of Singh’s winners came from the Dickey barn and the fourth came courtesy of trainer Ardell Sayler.

The four-bagger moved Singh into second in the standings with 14 wins, three behind Morales and three in front of last year’s leading rider, Chris Husbands, and 2016 Canadian champion apprentice Kayla Pizarro (each with 11 wins). Pizarro also scored a hat trick on Wednesday for Gourneau.

You won’t see Singh this weekend, as he’ll be in Texas to attend his oldest daughter’s wedding.

"I can’t miss that." Singh said. "It’s a must."

In the meantime, Dickey will continue to try to saddle a few more winners.

A former 20-year-man as a standardbred trainer, Dickey said he learned his way around horses from "the greatest man in the world, Morley Cullen," a standardbred pro whose sons and grandsons are now tearing it up at the Mohawk racetrack with the buggies.

"A horse is a horse," said Dickey, referring to both breeds and class. "Whether they’re stakes horses or claimers, they all require the same level of care.

"Happy horses win races."

Having experience as a standardbred trainer has likely helped Dickey immensely in his new life as a thoroughbred trainer. The standardbreds force you to learn the value of jogging as it pertains to horses and the incredible amount of equipment used (more than 100 different bit/bridle setups) in the standardbred game to help a horse perform to the best of its ability just has to stimulate the imagination required to train a thoroughbred.

Still, the most common piece of harness found in both games is time.

"You have to love horses to be a trainer," Dickey said. "There’s not a lot of time for anything else. We’ve got a nice hot tub at home. I might as well use it to raise goldfish."