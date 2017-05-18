Trinidad trio ready to battle with the vets

If we could compare the three new jockey arrivals from Trinidad to the Hanson brothers from the movie Slap Shot, this would make the perfect horsey-hockey story, but this Trinidad trio is too smart for that. They play with horses instead of cars. And they’d never pick a fight with a 1,000-pound vending machine.

But they will be trying to crack one of the toughest, most evenly matched jockey colonies ever seen at Assiniboia Downs this year. It’s a lot like trying to make an NHL team. You get a few games (races) and a few shifts (mounts) to show what you can do and you have to make them count.

Prayven Badrie, Kerron Khelawan and Stanley Chadee Jr. are the three Trinidadian jockeys that could be compared to junior hockey players getting a tryout with the big boys.

They’ve certainly got credentials, but they’re now playing with seasoned veterans who know how to win and how to work.

Last year’s leading rider, Chris Husbands, leads the current pack of jockey players at Assiniboia Downs, followed by 2015 leading rider Chavion Chow, 2016 runner-up Antonio Whitehall, 2016 third-place finisher Adolfo Morales, 2016 Sovereign Award-winning Manitoba-bred apprentice Kayla Pizarro, three-time champion Rohan Singh and the always tough Tyrone Nelson and Richard Mairs. And those are just the jockeys you’ve probably heard about.

We’ve also got Sheldon Chickness, Renaldo Cumberbatch, Jerry Pruitt, Valentino McBean, Rumesh Selman and apprentices Shavon Belle, Jennifer Fielding and Dario Dalrymple.

Not only are the top guys (and gals) tough to beat in a race, they’ve also wrapped up all the early mounts by collectively outworking any jockey colony in the history of Assiniboia Downs in the morning, galloping through snowstorms this spring just to secure mounts. They earned their mounts (spot on the roster) the hard way and they intend to keep them.

So how’s the Trinidad trio going to break into the lineup?

They’ll have to win on limited mounts and generally not on favourites. That takes talent. But they’ve got some of that.

Badrie was here six years ago as an apprentice and won 18 races including the $50,000 Agassiz Stakes aboard 26-1 long shot Hop Along Harry for trainer Jerry Gourneau, defeating the heavily favoured Brinello. The now 26-year-old Badrie went back to Trinidad, matured and won the riding title there in 2015 and finished second in 2016.

Khelawan started riding in Trinidad in 2011, was the champion apprentice there in 2014, rode Horse of the Year Thisoneforone and steadily climbed in the standings to the point where he was leading the standings when he arrived here at age 21 this spring.

Both Badrie and Khelawan have won almost every sprint and route stakes in their home country on dirt and turf.

Chadee Jr. arrived in Canada six years ago and did a stint at Northlands Park before venturing to Saskatchewan and taking the leading rider title in 2015. He arrived here this spring with two-time Marquis Downs leading trainer Jamie Hartmann and the two former champions will try to make their mark at the next level of competition.

Trainers who have given the Trinidad Trio a shot in a race so far include Gourneau, Steven Gaskin, Doug Mustard and Hartmann.

Badrie had four mounts on opening day and finished a close second for Gourneau and just missed for Gaskin, finishing third. Khelawan had two mounts on opening day and finished a narrowly beaten third for Gourneau.

The boys from Trinidad are hungry. They’ll be clawing and scratching for shifts in the early stages of the game against battle-hardened veterans. If they can score early, they should be able to crack the lineup.

"We’ve been working hard in the mornings," Badrie said. "And we appreciate the opportunities we get."

His fellow Trinidadian riders echoed his sentiments.

An early win would make all the difference.