Volleyball tandem a major force ever since their pre-school days

Left-side hitter Owen Schwartz and setter Jack Mandryk have won a lot of volleyball games together.

This past season, they led the Lord Selkirk (Regional Comprehensive Secondary School) Royals to a provincial volleyball title. The duo also won the provincial high school beach volleyball championship. Their impressive season has landed them a spot on Manitoba’s roster for the upcoming Canada Summer Games and both will be playing in the fall for legendary coach Garth Pischke at the University of Manitoba.

Winning games didn’t always come easily, however.

The two have known each other since they were three years old. Their families have been longtime friends and spent weeks together in the summer at Luther Village, a campground located on Dogtooth Lake in northwestern Ontario.

It was on the beach volleyball court at Luther Village that Schwartz and Mandryk got their first taste of the game.

They were around 11 years old when the big kids finally let them step onto the court to play. Despite both being pretty good for their age, they just couldn’t beat the older kids and it drove them crazy.

Why did it bug them so much to lose? Because those older kids were their sisters.

"Whenever we played, they would always beat us," said Schwartz, who was voted the top-ranked high school player in the province this year in the annual coaches poll. "We hated losing to them."

Schwartz’s sisters Emily and Sarah played volleyball for the Selkirk Royals, and Mandryk’s sister Madelyn ended up playing volleyball at the University of Toronto.

They were good — but after a couple of years and a growth spurt, Schwartz and Mandryk soon became the team to beat on the Luther Village beach volleyball court.

"One year, we improved lots and we beat them pretty bad every time after that," said Schwartz, the MVP at this year’s provincials.

Since then, Schwartz and his setter Mandryk have been inseparable — and dominant — on the court. They have always been on the same team, except for one club season.

Mandryk said they have developed a special trust on the court. When playing, they often don’t have to say a word to each other, as they know exactly what the other person is going to do.

"We’ve been playing together for a very long time," said Mandryk, who was ranked sixth in the coaches’ poll this season.

"We both work hard and put in the time."

Schwartz said the amount of time they’ve played together has made them a dangerous combination and he’s excited to have Mandryk join him on the Bisons in the fall.

"I think we’ve been successful because of all the chemistry we have. We really know how to play with each other and I think we can really complement each other," said the 6-4 Schwartz.

The young men from Selkirk are hoping they can help Manitoba become the team to beat at the Canada Summer Games next month in Winnipeg. Team Manitoba hasn’t reached the podium in boys’ volleyball since 2005, when the team won gold in Regina.

"Before (the provincial team) had any practices, we sat down and went over our expectations and goals. Our ultimate goal is to make it to the gold-medal game and play in front of our home crowd," said Schwartz.

Schwartz said he and most of his teammates have played on the provincial team before and they know what to expect from the other provinces. Playing at home may add some pressure, but Schwartz is confident they can deliver.

"We could definitely do some damage and get to the gold-medal game," said Schwartz.

taylor.allen@freepress.mb.ca Twitter: @TaylorAllen31