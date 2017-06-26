Whirlwind weekend lands young Finn in Winnipeg

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Fresh off his first-round selection in the NHL entry draft, Finnish forward Kristian Vesalainen takes part in the annual Winnipeg Jets summer development camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex Monday.

It has been a dizzying few days for Kristian Vesalainen. The Finnish teenager has gone from having no idea where his hockey journey would take him to being the star attraction on the opening day of Winnipeg Jets development camp.

No pressure, kid.

"It's been pretty hectic, actually. But it's been fun," a smiling Vesalainen, 18, said Monday after skating with fellow Jets prospects for the first time at the Bell MTS Iceplex. "After the draft, I didn’t know what to do. A lot of new things going on. It was hectic. I think that it’s pretty cool it all happened so quick, so you don’t have to think as much."

He heard his name called out Friday in Chicago as the 24th-overall pick in the NHL draft, spent a couple days celebrating with family members who'd joined him, then flew into Winnipeg on Sunday to get settled into a hotel for the week and acclimatized with his surroundings before hitting the ice for fitness testing.

"I knew it was going to be a little tough but it was actually really tough the first day," he said. "I haven’t been on the ice since the under-18 tournament, so it was pretty cool to also be on the ice.

His size and big stride on the ice were noticeable Monday as players were put through a series of on-ice tests. Development camp will continue through the week, culminating in a scrimmage on Friday.

"I’m bringing good energy, a big guy who can skate, who can score also and (get) points," he said when asked to describe his game. He points to Pittsburgh Penguins superstar Evgeni Malkin as someone he tries to emulate on the ice.

"I think he has every tool to do everything. He has good skating, he can score, he can be physical, also. I want to also be a guy who can do a lot," he said.

Vesalainen hasn't yet spoke with countrymen and Jets players Patrik Laine or Joel Armia but said there's an instant comfort coming to an organization with some fellow Finns. He's also tried to get a crash course on Winnipeg — both the city and the organization.

"I know they do a good job with the younger players. I’ve heard pretty good stuff that it’s a good organization" he said. "It’s small city, it’s cold in the winter."

Vesalainen said he will try to take in as much as he can this week before returing to Finland.

"I'm trying to (get to know) every guy in the Jets organization and just get along with the guys and just work hard," he said. "The whole family said to enjoy the moment, take everything from here and try to learn as much as you can."

He will continue working with a personal trainer in Finland this summer before returning to the city for the Young Stars tournament and full training camp in September.

"I want to gain weight and do a little more explosive gym things and work on (my) core," said Vesalainen, who split his time last season with Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League and the J20 SuperElit League. He also played a portion of the season with HPK of Liiga in Finland.

As a teenager playing against men, Vesalainen said it forced him to grow up — both on the ice and off it — rather quickly.

"It’s tough. You have a lot of games and it’s tough to play with the men’s team. It’s more difficult than playing with your own age," he said. "I learned a lot in Sweden. I lived alone there, so I had to have food for myself and stuff. I think I’m much more of a man than when I went there."

No doubt this week in Winnipeg will be another big step in his development.

***

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Tucker Poolman is just observing during the annual Winnipeg Jets summer development camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex Monday. He is recovering from dual shoulder surgeries.

Tucker Poolman would love to be on the ice, getting acquainted with his new surroundings. Instead, the talented defenceman is an observer at development camp this week as he recovers from double shoulder surgery that came after his college career ended in spring with the University of North Dakota.

Poolman, 24, said he remains on schedule with his rehabilitation. His surgeries were done three weeks apart — in late March and mid-April — and came with a four-to-six month recovery estimate. He's now doing range-of-motion exercises and just began to pick up a stick.

"It's a slow process but in a month here I should be able to get on the ice and start progressing from there," said Poolman. He knows an opportunity awaits to compete for a job on the blue line but said he's trying not to get ahead of himself.

"I'm pretty excited about it. But first things first, take care of my body and make sure I'm good to go. My plan is to try and get as healthy as I can and see what happens in the fall," he said.

***

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Logan Stanley, fresh off his Memorial Cup win with the Windsor Spitfires, takes part in the annual Winnipeg Jets summer development camp at the Bell MTS Iceplex Monday.

Defenceman Logan Stanley admits he's still on a bit of a high after capturing the Memorial Cup last month with his Windsor teammates. But now it's back to business for the 2016 first-round pick of the Jets.

"There's still lots of congratulations going on. It was a fun time, but gotta move on at some time I think," Stanley, 19, said. His year was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery, but he was able to recover in time to win the junior hockey championship. He now feels 100 per cent healthy and said he's been working on improving his speed — not the easiest thing to do when you're 6-7.

"That's a big thing this summer I want to work on, and coming into training camp in September. Right now, just to keep getting stronger and more explosive in the gym and it will translate on the ice," said Stanley, who is likely headed back to junior next season.

***

The Jets made a handful of roster decisions on Monday, just prior to the deadline regarding restricted free agents. The Jets extended qualifying offers to goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and forwards Andrew Copp, Brandon Tanev and JC Lipon, meaning the club retains their rights.

However, the Jets declined to qualify forwards Quinton Howden, Scott Kosmachuk and Ryan Olsen. All three will now become unrestricted free agents, free to sign with any organization as of July 1. They join the other UFAs from the Jets including goalie Ondrej Pavelec, forward Anthony Peluso and defencemen Paul Postma, Brian Strait and Brenden Kichton.

mike.mcintyre@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @mikeoncrime.com