Wilson not far from the tree

Colin Wilson realized a childhood dream when the Nashville Predators qualified for the Stanley Cup final Monday night.

The 27-year-old Winnipegger will also remember the passion of his grandfather, the late Dr. Gerry Wilson, who would have relished Colin’s appearance on hockey’s grandest stage.

"He was my biggest fan," said Wilson via telephone from Nashville earlier this week. "He came all the way to Lake Placid to just watch me play. He went all the way over to the Czech Republic to watch me play. I think it would’ve been exciting for him. He would’ve been down here.

"I was fortunate enough to make it to the NHL and it was in my second year that he passed away. Hockey was his life. He got to play a couple of games (in the NHL) but then his injuries forced him to change his role in sports. He became a doctor but hockey was always his passion."

Gerry Wilson, who turned to medicine after injuries cut his promising NHL career short, died in 2011. He was a pioneering force in hockey in the 1970s, paving the way for the European influence in North America when he recruited the likes of Anders Hedberg and Ulf Nilsson, among others, for the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets.

Colin Wilson is part of a rare hockey heritage. Not only did his grandfather play three games for the 1956-57 Stanley Cup champion Montreal Canadiens, his dad Carey had a long and successful career in the NHL. In the spring of 1986, Carey and the Calgary Flames went all the way to the Cup final before losing to the Canadiens.

"His grandfather would have been the most excited, but the most excited for Colin and where he’s at," said Carey Wilson.

"I know he and Colin talked a lot about his game as he was growing up and things became more serious when he was reaching that junior age level and college age. Like any hockey player, Colin’s overly critical of his own game and so he had me and he had his grandfather for some common sense and a different approach to (help) smooth out the highs and lows."

Wilson and the Preds are on an emotional high after qualifying for the post-season in the Western Conference’s final wild-card spot. And it’s something they’re sharing with their feverish fan base.

"Yeah, it’s been amazing," said Wilson. "They’ve been kinda wanting a winning sports team for a while. They’re all excited and they’ve turned it into a hockey town in the last eight years. Right now, it’s kinda taking off. The last couple of years it’s exciting to get the support we’ve starting getting. And now, since the Western Conference final, it’s been absolutely insane."

The Preds overcame heavy odds to eliminate the Anaheim Ducks. No. 1 centre Ryan Johansen was injured and is out for the remainder of the playoffs and captain Mike Fisher was also sidelined for Monday’s series-clinching win over the Ducks.

"It’s definitely not easy," said Wilson. "Losing Joey, your No. 1 centre and then losing your captain is tough. I think (rookie Frederick Gaudreau) did a great job of stepping up into Fish’s spot and (Colton Sissons) Monday night was a No. 1 centre, he had a hat trick, he helped win us the game — he was one of the big factors in it, so it’s about a lot of guys stepping up right now."

Wilson, who has two goals and four points in 12 post-season games, missed Nashville’s first playoff round with an injury. After 12 goals and 35 points in 70 games during the regular season, he may be rounding into form and due for a breakout performance in the final.

"With my own game, I missed the first series and came in off injury and it took me a bit to get acclimated to the speed but I think and I’m hoping the best is yet to come," said Wilson, who potted 10 goals and 18 points in 20 post-season games in 2015 and 2016.

His dad is planning to be in Nashville for Games 3 and 4 and beyond, if necessary. He hopes Colin can savour the experience.

"I talk to him from more of a standpoint of father first and second as a person who’s been in that position," said Carey Wilson.

"And then a distant third, being his hockey critic. I’ve really long since given up trying to be his hockey critic because he’s at a level I have no right to criticize him anymore.

"So, from a father standpoint and a been-there standpoint, how do you tell someone, ‘enjoy the moment, enjoy the experience?’ I remember when I was in that position and had people saying that to me and it was probably the last thing I did. The seriousness and enormity of it all (makes it) very difficult to step back and enjoy the whole experience."

