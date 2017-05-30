Winnipegger Mattheos courted by team reps ahead of NHL draft

Stelio Mattheos is experiencing the hockey world's most important job fair this week.

The 17-year-old Winnipegger, a highly regarded prospect for next month's NHL draft, was interviewed by representatives of four teams Monday as the league's annual draft combine kicked off in Buffalo, N.Y.

At least 15 more teams are scheduled to grill Mattheos before medicals and fitness testing conclude the event on Friday and Saturday. Mattheos is one of 84 top North American prospects and 20 international prospects to get an invitation to the combine.

"I'm just trying to make the best impression with the teams I get to meet with and hopefully do as well as I can in the fitness testing," said Mattheos Monday night. "I think I'm pretty good (in the interview process). It comes a little more naturally to some people...

"The city here is great and the facility and everything looks top notch. This is definitely something you would experience once in a lifetime. I'm trying to take it all in and enjoy it as well. I don't let it overwhelm me and I don't let it stress me out. If you do your best and be yourself, I think there's nothing to get too stressed about."

Mattheos's WHL season ended early when the Brandon Wheat Kings were eliminated during the opening round of the playoffs. He supplemented his exposure to NHL scouts by playing for Canada at the recent world under-18 championship, but more recently, he's ramped up his off-season conditioning program.

In Buffalo, teams often have large crews in the interview rooms, often sending eight or 10 members of their hockey operations staff. In one meeting Monday, Mattheos counted at least 12 scouts and front-office personnel from one team.

Jason Taylor of Newport Sports Management, one of Mattheos's agents, said it's understandable that teams would want to include a large number of their hockey people in the interview process. The current draft crop, with the exception of the top two of Winnipegger Nolan Patrick and Swiss star Nico Hischier, has not inspired a consensus in the first round and beyond.

"In the west, there's a real wide range of opinions on different guys in the draft," said Taylor. "With Stelio, guys still aren't quite sure what he is yet. Because they see the crafty skill that he has from the top of the circle down and yet some guys see him as more of a power guy on the wing.

"I think Stelio is still trying to manage his own expectations of what he is. He had so much success as a young guy, as a bantam and a midget, where he automatically assumed he was a topöthree or topösix offensive player."

