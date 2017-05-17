You can call on Forney to field competitive ball club

IT might seem like a simple concept when putting together an independent baseball team — just sign the best pitchers, hitters and fielders available and fill out your lineup accordingly.

In reality, it’s much more complicated. That’s why American Association managers such as Rick Forney of the Winnipeg Goldeyes spend a great deal of time scouring the land and competing with their colleagues to find the necessary pieces in order to comply with American Association rules.

"I don’t think most people realize how many phone calls you have to make to get players signed. I couldn’t tell you how many hundreds of phone calls we make just to get 22 or 23 guys here," Forney told the Free Press on Wednesday, one day after he finalized his roster for the upcoming season, which begins Thursday night in Texas.

Take the start of this year’s Goldeyes spring training as a prime example. The plan was to begin camp with 27 players, including six rookies. Forney would then have to cut his roster down to either 22 (if he carried the league minimum of four rookies) or 23 (if he carried five). Forney made it clear he wished to take 23.

However, everything changed quickly when one of those rookies, infielder Jordan Ebert, had his contract purchased by the Colorado Rockies on the first day of camp. Then, rookie pitcher Icezack Flemming got injured and was unable to play, prompting his release. Then, rookie pitcher Caleb Kellogg proved to be overmatched at this level when he gave up six runs off six hits in one inning during an exhibition game last week. He was cut the next day.

Suddenly the Goldeyes were down to just three rookies — not even enough for the mandatory minimum.

"You better have some people in reserve or have some contacts somewhere so you can pick up some bodies as you go along," Forney said of having to resort to plan B. "You need rookies in this league who are going to contribute. You can’t just have guys who are going to stand around taking up space."

So the skipper sprang into action, signing rookie pitcher Joeanthony Rivera and rookie infielder Thomas Bess last weekend as last-minute stopgaps to give himself maximum roster flexibility. Both were essentially handed jobs, along with the other three rookies in camp, just to allow Forney to carry 23 players.

He then had to make three cuts involving non-rookies this week — releasing starting pitcher Duke von Schamann and putting relief pitcher Cameron McVey on the disabled list and relief pitcher Daniel Minor on the inactive list.

A tough business for sure, with more accomplished and perhaps talented players losing spots not necessarily based on merit but because of criteria.

"It forces you to have a very uncomfortable and difficult decision with a guy like (von Schamann) who gave you his heart and soul last season," said Forney.

It’s not just the rookie situation that can give a manager headaches. All players are given designation based on years of pro ball under their belts — rookie, LS-1, LS-2, LS-3, LS-4, LS-5 and veteran. A team can only carry a maximum of 11 players who are LS-4 or higher, and only a maximum of five of those players can be in the veteran category.

The remaining roster has to be filled out with LS-3 players or lower, including the required rookie minimum.

So the Goldeyes will kick off their season with five rookies (Rivera, Bess, catcher Conor Sullivan and relief pitchers Joel Effertz and Kenny Matthews); one LS-1 player (outfielder Josh Romanski), three LS-2 players (starting pitcher Kevin McGovern, shortstop Andrew Sohn and outfielder Devan Ahart); three LS-3 players (starting pitcher Edwin Carl, catcher Alixon Suarez and first baseman David Bergin); four LS-4 players (relief pitchers Victor Capellan and Mitchell Lambson, third baseman Wes Darvill and first baseman Shawn Pleffner); two LS-5 players (outfielder David Rohm and starting pitcher Zack Dodson); and five veteran players (outfielder Reggie Abercrombie, starting pitchers Mikey O’Brien and Zach Nuding, closer Ryan Chaffee and second-baseman Casio Grider).

If McVey and Minor were to be activated from the disabled and inactive lists, respectively — McVey is eligible at any time, while Minor has to wait at least 30 days — they are LS-1 and LS-2 players, respectively, meaning Forney would have to find room for them by releasing any player except for rookies.

If Forney wanted to cut a rookie at some point, he would either have to go with a lineup of 22 or replace them with another rookie to keep him at 23.

A delicate balancing act to be sure, and one that can make the goal of fielding the most competitive team possible even more difficult with the need to play by the rules at the same time.

