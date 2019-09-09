Winnipegger makes his mark in elite obstacle racing competition

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Winnipeg-born Mikhail Gerylo is an elite Spartan Race competitor and has been ranked top 10 worldwide for the past three years.

To the outsider, obstacle course racing (OCR) may sound miserable, but to OCR competitors, it’s a lifestyle and a culture.

Imagine a trudge through knee-deep mud followed by running up a hill and then a down-to-the-ground crawl under a garden of barbed wire. Cut your shoulder? No time to worry about the blood. You have to surge on.

A Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races varying in difficulty — ranging from five to more than 55 kilometres and featuring obstacles that you must run, crawl, jump and swim your way over or through. Races are held in the United States and have been franchised to more than 30 countries, including South Korea, several European nations and Canada.

Gerylo is one of the best in the world and he lives in Winnipeg, so why isn’t this elite athlete a local household name? Probably because Spartan Racing is still relatively unknown.

But that could be about to change.

Running and competition come naturally to Gerylo. He completed his first-ever half-marathon at the Manitoba Marathon in 2012 in an impressive one hour and 20 minutes, good for 13th overall. He then investigated obstacle-course racing as a way to test both his body and his mind.

"I was looking for something challenging that I could still train for but I didn’t want to solely be a runner," he says.

SHANNON VANRAES / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Mikhail Gerylo prepares to compete in an upcoming Spartan Race by training at St. Vital Park in Winnipeg on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

To be successful at OCR you need to be cardiovascularly fit, be able to survive in the elements, run up hills and mountains, have the athleticism, strength and conditioning to tackle a variety of obstacles and the drive to train consistently.

Since he started competitive OCR five years ago, Gerylo has put up impressive results. He won the Canadian series three years in a row, has more than 30 podium finishes over four years (in different distances) and placed fifth overall at the 2017 OCR World Championships in Collingwood, Ont.

He also had a first-place finish at the 2016 Spartan Ultra Beast in Sun Peaks, B.C., a 50-km race with more than 60 obstacles. He completed it in seven hours.

Pretty good for a guy who didn’t excel in sports as a teenager.

"I played every sport in high school and loved it but I was never the top athlete in anything. I played a year of university soccer but got by because I was in good shape," he says.

Gerylo competed in his first Spartan Race in Ottawa in 2014.

"I remember I wore baggy shorts and my Nike runners. I had no idea what I was getting into. I lined up at the back of the pack with 300 racers and ended up in third place," he says.

Since that race, and in every Canadian Spartan Race since, he has consistently finished on the podium. After this season, he’ll have a 90 per cent winning percentage.

"Races are usually on ski hills or mountains and include trail running, and then you add in military obstacles like rope climb, walls, sandbag carrying and running through muddy trenches," says Gerylo, a high school physical education teacher at Dakota Collegiate.

He now travels the world to compete, has signed sponsorships, is a member of the Canadian team and competes at World Championships.

SUPPLIED Gerylo competes in the atlas-carrying race at the 2018 Spartan Race in Kimberley, B.C.

Spartan Races began as a spinoff of the Death Race, a 48-hour endurance competition founded in 2004. It was intended to be a slightly more manageable endurance race that would appeal to a wider audience. The first Spartan Race was held in 2010 in Vermont and attracted about 500 competitors. Now, more than 9,000 people, from beginner to elite, compete in Spartan Races, which have been described as "a true test of will."

Spartan Races happen year-round, but as a full-time teacher, Gerylo only competes between May and October. And while racing and competing is important to him, he tries to pace himself.

"As much as I have the freedom to travel in the summer, it’s hard to take time off to race," he says. "The people who race professionally can show up early to the event, relax, acclimatize, rest and recover, but I’m working full-time and coaching."

In 2017, Gerylo took a year off from teaching to compete in Spartan Races full time. He even moved to a small town in New Zealand to train and compete in mountain trail races.

And though his appreciation for the mountains runs deep, he missed life on the Prairies.

"I realized that the mountains are only really attainable to run and enjoy, maybe five months out of the year. It’s not like if you move out to the mountains you can just run them every day," he says. "I just love being outdoors and there are a lot of great trails here in Manitoba."

And while it’s easy to get caught up in the competitive nature of the sport, Gerylo says competing full-time is not sustainable; it’s important to take time off.

"There are a lot of people who really want it and dedicate everything to racing, but if they burn out or get injured, they feel like they’ve lost their identity. You need to put in a good off-season and turn off mentally," he says.

Gerylo used to put a lot of pressure on himself because he started at such a high level, but now that he’s a few years in, he’s found a balance between competing and "regular" life.

"I’ve been doing this for five years and I still enjoy racing and feel I’m competitive enough, but this isn’t my life, and it’s not the only thing I have," he says.

SHANNON VANRAES / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Gerylo runs through the park with a tire attached to his leg as part of his training regimen.

"If I don’t win, it’s not the end of the world and nothing changes in my day-to-day life."

Gerylo also finds inspiration through the people who attend his weekly fitness class, Weapon Factory, at Movement Fitness and Performance in Winnipeg. It’s a strength and conditioning program for people who want to learn new exercises and push themselves.

"Everyone typically stays in their comfort zone but racing taught me that if you expose yourself to your weaknesses, it should motivate you to work on them," he says.

Up next for Gerylo: a Spartan Race in Whistler, B.C., on Sept. 14 and 15. Whistler is a large mountain race so Gerylo has a specific training plan.

"It’s a lot of stair-climber and incline treadmills, and I’ll go to Kilcona Park or Garbage Hill and attach a car tire to myself. It makes my legs much stronger."

Gerylo has tapped into local sports teams to give him an added boost.

"It’s tough to find people who want to train like me. I try to find people who have a specific skill set that’s better than me, so I run with the University of Manitoba cross-country team. The coach let’s me jump in with them. They’re amazing runners," he says.

A piece of advice from Gerylo: challenge yourself to something even if you don’t know whether you’ll be good at it.

"Obstacle racing brings out both physical and mental weaknesses but it also gives you a feeling of accomplishment, whether you come in first or last place," he says. "Exposing yourself to uncomfortable things is important because it helps you not sweat the small stuff. By putting time in consistently, you’re going to get better."

To learn more about Spartan Racing, contact Gerylo on Instagram @mik_fitt. Sabrina Carnevale is a health enthusiast, and writes a twice-monthly column focusing on wellness and fitness.

sabrinacarnevale@gmail.com

@sabrinacsays