The Winnipeg Roller Derby League hosted its 7th Annual Pride Roller Derby in support of local LGBTTQ+ charities on May 25 at the Fort Garry Curling Club. The event featured two games, with proceeds supporting Queer People of Colour Winnipeg and Sunshine House.

The event also provided a chance to connect with other local LGBTTQ+ focused organizations, including PRISM, SERC, Camp Aurora and Like That (Sunshine House), which were present and sharing information.

For the second year in a row, the Winnipeg Roller Derby League will use a portion of proceeds to fund the Pride Skatership for aspiring skaters and referees from Winnipeg’s queer community. For more information on Pride Skatership, visit facebook.com/winnipegrollerderby.