July 28, 2019

Winnipeg
22° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

The Social Page: Roller derby pride

By:  Photography by Matt Duboff

Posted: 07/27/2019 3:00 AM | Comments:

The Winnipeg Roller Derby League hosted its 7th Annual Pride Roller Derby in support of local LGBTTQ+ charities on May 25 at the Fort Garry Curling Club. The event featured two games, with proceeds supporting Queer People of Colour Winnipeg and Sunshine House.

The event also provided a chance to connect with other local LGBTTQ+ focused organizations, including PRISM, SERC, Camp Aurora and Like That (Sunshine House), which were present and sharing information.

For the second year in a row, the Winnipeg Roller Derby League will use a portion of proceeds to fund the Pride Skatership for aspiring skaters and referees from Winnipeg’s queer community. For more information on Pride Skatership, visit facebook.com/winnipegrollerderby.

Winnipeg Junior Roller Derby League skaters face off at the Pride Roller Derby.</p>
Ziggy Starcrusher skaters Laura “Ruby Doom” Hastings (left) and Shauna “Spider From Mars” Matthews brace for impact at the Winnipeg Roller Derby League’s Pride Roller Derby.
Audience members get some wheels of their own for the live-action Hungry Hungry Hippo halftime game at the Pride Roller Derby.
Tina (Babe With The Power) Jansen jumps the apex.</p>
The Ziggy Starcrushers pose after a victory over the Ellen Degenerates at the Winnipeg Roller Derby League’s seventh annual Pride Roller Derby in support of local LGBTTQ+ charities.
The Ziggy Starcrushers (in red) and the Ellen Degenerates take to the track.</p>
Ellen Degenerates skater Alex (Lez Go) Krosney exits the pack as lead jammer at the Pride Roller Derby.</p>
photos by Matt Duboff</p><p>The Winnipeg Junior Roller Derby League’s youngest skater, Lydia Deeks (centre), breaks away from the pack.</p>

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us