Bombers' Nevis honoured for Christian conduct

In addition to winning the Grey Cup, Winnipeg Blue Bombers player Drake Nevis has another great memory from last weekend.

The defensive tackle was named the recipient of the Gord Barwell Award, given annually to a CFL player who exhibits exemplary Christian conduct and leadership on and off the field.

The award, from non-profit Christian sports ministry Athletes in Action, was presented to Nevis at the group’s annual Grey Cup breakfast Saturday in Calgary.

Among other things, Nevis serves as the Bombers chapel leader and serves regularly, along with his wife, Reese, at downtown Winnipeg ministry Love Lives Here.