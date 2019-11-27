Bombers' Nevis honoured for Christian conduct

In addition to winning the Grey Cup, Winnipeg Blue Bombers player Drake Nevis has another great memory from last weekend.
The defensive tackle was named the recipient of the Gord Barwell Award, given annually to a CFL player who exhibits exemplary Christian conduct and leadership on and off the field.
The award, from non-profit Christian sports ministry Athletes in Action, was presented to Nevis at the group’s annual Grey Cup breakfast Saturday in Calgary.
Among other things, Nevis serves as the Bombers chapel leader and serves regularly, along with his wife, Reese, at downtown Winnipeg ministry Love Lives Here.
After the city’s Grey Cup parade and team party Tuesday, Nevis, his wife and teammate Nathan Brisson-Fast stopped by the ministry — which serves the poor, homeless and those dealing with addictions — delivering trays of leftover food from the Bombers event, before leaving for their U.S. homes.
The award is named after former Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Gord Barwell, who died of cancer in 1988 at 43.
Late in his football career, Barwell became a devout Christian and later joined Athletes in Action. He was actively involved with the ministry until fall 1987, when he was diagnosed with cancer.
Past Blue Bombers who have received the award include Mike Renaud, Barrin Simpson and Milt Stegall.
faith@freepress.mb.ca
John Longhurst
Faith reporter
John Longhurst has been writing for Winnipeg's faith pages since 2003. He also writes for Religion News Service in the U.S., and blogs about the media, marketing and communications at Making the News.
The Free Press acknowledges the financial support it receives from members of the city’s faith community, which makes our coverage of religion possible.
