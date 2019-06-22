Games to keep you busy at the cabin this summer

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

If you’re fond of entertaining guests, it’s a good idea to have games that players of any level will enjoy. They should also provide plenty of re-playability, as these games will likely become a permanent fixture at the cabin.

So what are some of the factors that come into play when choosing games for the cottage?

Time at the cabin usually means relaxing and enjoying the company of friends or family at a place where schedules are almost non-existent and time flows at a more relaxed pace. That’s the perfect backdrop for playing board games while reconnecting with others and ourselves.

Time commitment

Game night shouldn’t feel like work, so your choices should be straightforward, easy to learn and not too much of a time commitment. Many people are hesitant to play a new game, so the shorter duration makes it easier for them to observe a round of gameplay before they decide whether to join in.

However, there’s nothing wrong with having a few games on hand that are more complex for those who enjoy a challenge. These are especially good to have around on days when the weather gives you an excuse to hunker down at the table for hours on end with friends and your favourite snacks.

It’s a good idea to have a short list of games that can be played even if the number of people interested in joining varies. This might include some games for two to four players, as well as some for larger groups of eight or more. In addition, it would also be wise to have a few titles at your disposal that can match mood and playing time.

I’ve spent a lot of hours playing games with friends at the cabin. Here are some personal favourites, which have proven to be well worth the investment.

Concept

Two-12 players, ages 10 and up

This game can be played with up to four individuals or expanded into groups of up to 12. You are furnished with a large board covered with icons representing a variety of materials, subject categories and colours. One player (or group) is given a word to describe. Then, they place small tokens next to any number of these icons in an attempt to give enough information that the other players can guess the word. Example: Animal+Flying+Small+Yellow+Black equals: Bee. This game is super easy to learn and provides hours of fun.

Bamboleo

Two-seven players, ages six and up

This simple dexterity game looks very dramatic on any table. A large disc, balanced on a pillar, is covered with wooden pieces of various sizes and shapes. In player order, everyone is required to remove one piece from the disc. If the structure loses balance and collapses, you lose. There are additional rules for scoring if you would like to expand the experience. The rules are extremely easy to learn and each game only lasts around 10 minutes, but it can provide a whole evening’s worth of entertainment.

Take 5

Two-10 players, ages eight and up

Cards are always popular at a cottage. In this card game, every player plays one card simultaneously. Whoever played the card with the lowest numeric value places their card into one of four rows of cards displayed on the table. But be careful: if you can’t place the card legally or you are forced to place the sixth card of a row, you must take all of the cards in that row, which will give you negative points. Easy to learn and highly addictive.

Alhambra

Two-five players, ages eight and up

There is a little more depth to this game, but it’s still easy to learn. The goal of each player is to fill their building complex with more buildings than the other players. During the game, there are three scoring rounds in which everyone receives points based on the number and type of buildings they have. The nice thing about this game is that it gets more interesting the more you play it.

Azul

Two-four players, ages eight and up

Azul won the German game of the year award and is a great abstract game. Each player gets points by forming rows of coloured tiles they select from "markets" at the centre of the table. A turn consists of taking all the tiles of one colour and placing them into one of the rows on your player board. However, if you don’t have room for all them, the leftover tiles are counted against you. A game with a relatively easy rule set, but great depth of strategy.

Olaf Pyttlik is a Winnipeg board game enthusiast and co-owner of Across the Board Game Café. In a regular column, Pyttlik will look at the renaissance of board games and share games ideas for families and friends of all ages. Have any ideas or questions for Pyttlik? Email him at olaf@acrosstheboardcafe.com.